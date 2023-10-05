Zach Bryan’s new EP ‘Boys of Faith’ ends an influx media attention on a good note

Bro-country is no longer in vogue.

The Florida Georgia Lines and Luke Bryans of the music world had their heyday in the 2010s, but in this decade, much like hair metal rock of the 1980s gave way to alternative rock of the 1990s, alternative country is becoming the new cool sound of the 2020s. At the forefront of this musical renaissance is Zach Bryan.

Bryan released his self-titled, star-studded sophomore album in August and debuted at the top of the Billboard rock and country charts. A few weeks later, he made headlines for being arrested in his home state on a misdemeanor charge. Then, on Sept. 22, following the success of his album and the embarrassment of his arrest, came “Boys of Faith,” an extended play release featuring five songs and two guest stars.

Overall, the EP consistently features an alternative country sound with elements of classic country and Bryan’s heartfelt lyrics.

“Nine Ball” opens the EP with a harmonica-backed retelling of his father’s gambling addiction and how it affected their father-son relationship. Throughout the song, lyrics reveal that Bryan’s father regularly would bet on his son’s pool abilities, but would miss out on milestones in Bryan’s life, like taking him fishing or trying out for the football team.

The lyrics “You’ll probably be nothin’ but this town’s old drunkard/And die on a smoke-stained stool/But right now, he’s got a bargain that he’s taken too far/On his boy’s game of nine-ball pool” in the second verse summarize their strained, complicated relationship while the upbeat rhythm throughout most of the song represents the rush of the pool games in the bar.

“Sarah’s Place” is a tune pining for a lost lover featuring up-and-coming indie artist Noah Kahan. The duo sing about how proud they are of and miss the one that got away and moved to bigger and better things than their hangouts at Sarah’s place. This is a rare song about an ex filled with sweet, loving lyrics but musically, it feels more like a Noah Kahan song than a Zach Bryan song.

“Boys of Faith” features yet another indie artist, Bon Iver. The somber song is more of a country/indie mix than the previous song and has interesting lyrics, but I think it missed the mark musically. Even though the EP is named for this song, “Boys of Faith” doesn’t stand out amongst the other songs.

“Deep Satin” is another, less wholesome song about an ex – while the lyrics never get mean or negative, you can tell Bryan was in pain when he wrote them. His powerful voice and lyrics, paired with an alternative country/rock background, convey the pining especially well. As a Grateful Dead fan, the reference, “Is that song stuck in your head?/’Friend of the Devil’ by the Dеad/Or is that just what your friends want me to be?/’Causе if that’s the case, then that’s just what I’ll be” give the song bonus points.

“Pain, Sweet, Pain” is a good way to end the EP and close out its message about love and loss. The song starts with the lyrics, “Pain, sweet pain, let’s learn somethin’ from it/I see the top, brother, and I might just summit/I’ve been pinin’ and pinin’ for so damn long/Thinkin’ it’s about time someone else is strong” backed by a slow acoustic guitar and fiddle that immediately turns into a fast guitar, fiddle, and drum background as the song transitions into the verses and chorus. This transition represents the growth one gets from pain and is just fun to listen to, making the song my favorite on the EP.

Overall, the EP displays Bryan’s musical ability to mix genres and powerful songwriting.

While Bryan definitely plays an important role in the mainstream country’s shift, he is not the only player in the game. Artists like Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, with a similar style, are becoming more and more popular. Female artists like Kaitlin Butts and Sierra Ferrell are likely to explode in popularity soon.

With these up-and-coming artists and many more to follow, country music is heading to an exciting place. In the next few years, country fans can expect that Bryan will be part of an even bigger subgenre.

Kaitlynn’s rating: 4/5

Featured Illustration by Grey Nguyen