Lynn Stucky takes on third term as congressional Texas House Representative

Incumbent Lynn Stucky (R) for District 64 of the Texas House of Representatives led the polls on election night against Angela Brewer (D). Stucky received 54.92 percent of the vote with 47,990 total votes.

Stucky will head to Austin in January 2021 when the Texas legislature convenes.

“I’m humbled that my neighbors chose me, once more, to be that voice,” Stucky said in a Facebook post. “I pledge to go to work every day with an enthusiasm that honors that trust and continue to deliver results that matter for our families.”

Stucky assumed office in 2017 and will serve his third term through 2022. While working in public office, Stucky continues his other profession as a veterinarian. During this election year, Stucky ran on a campaign on health care, public education, and border security.

Brewer, an adjunct professor at UNT, received 45.08 percent, or 39,389 total votes.

District 64 was considered one of 28 battleground races in the Texas State House, according to Ballotpedia. Democrats needed to win nine seats in order to gain control of the house, which the state has not seen since 2000.

In the lead up to the election, Brewer and Stucky raised about $450,000 and $475,00 respectively.

