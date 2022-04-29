North Texas Daily

Made in Denton Music Event fundraiser debuts this weekend

April 29
14:44 2022
Similar to the Denton Jazz and Arts Festival, the Made in Denton Music Event, a new benefit concert, is being held from April 29 through May 1.

Single-day tickets are $20 and passes for all three days are $50.

Made in Denton will serve as a fundraiser for the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival Foundation. Organizers hope to reach their goal of $15,000 to help cover expenses of this October’s Arts and Jazz Fest in order to keep it free for the public.

The three-day event will be held at Dan’s Silverleaf at 103 Industrial St. Performances will start Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Throughout the event, 10 acts will be featured, including local artists Levi Cobb, El Nuevo Mi Son and Lauren Upshaw & Co. Canadian guitarist Redd Volkaert and Houston-based singer Mary Cutrufello will also perform.

Some of Made in Denton’s sponsors include Allison Engineering Group, Denton Glass Company and Chesnut Tree Teahouse & Bistro.

Tickets and T-shirts can be purchased at dentonjazzfest.com. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Additional information about the weekend’s schedule and venue can be found at danssilverleaf.com.

Image source Discover Denton

Samantha Thornfelt

Samantha Thornfelt

