Mainstream beauty standards reflect a widening class divide

The societal beauty standard’s specific and nitpicky nature exists to be exclusive to the wealthy and assert their superiority over the working class. Though there’s no authority to explicitly establish body norms, there’s a clear lack of diversity of body types in the modeling, film and television industries.

Models, musicians and actors reflect a societal expectation of thinness, and if they don’t, they strangely become sources of controversy. Plus-sized pop singer Lizzo receives plenty of hate and body shaming for taking pride in her own physical appearance. In a country where the obesity epidemic is highly prevalent amongst underrepresented socioeconomic backgrounds, how can an excessively thin beauty standard not be a classist construct?

Within the past 10 years, we’ve seen Brazilian Butt Lifts take the world by storm. Celebrities such as reality TV star Blac Chyna and rapper Cardi B have sported BBL-produced flat stomachs and exaggeratedly large bottoms.

At first, BBLs were near-exclusive to the wealthy, as they were expensive and deadly if botched. One in 3,000 BBL patients died from surgery complications in 2017, a staggering amount compared to the mortality rate in liposuction patients, which is 1.3 in 50,000, according to the International Open Access Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Over time, as the BBL industry’s competitiveness increased, prices decreased, and the practices became relatively safer. By 2020, the mortality rate decreased to one death for every 20,117 surgeries.

Yet as this occurred, BBLs were losing their appeal among the wealthy. Celebrities traded in their exaggerated hourglass figure for thinner bodies. Lately, several influential celebrities admitted to using extreme measures to slim down. Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds within three weeks to fit into a dress previously owned by the late actress Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala, which dietitians condemned as dangerous, according to Insider. Kardashian mentioned her process included a strict diet and wearing a sauna suit twice daily. As part of a new Hollywood weight loss trend, some celebrities turned to Ozempic, a diabetes medication, to suppress their appetites and lose weight. The trend became so popular it triggered an Ozempic shortage that put many diabetics at risk, as per AP News.

New York Post argued that the 2000s’ “Heroin Chic” body standard has returned. Between using sauna suits semi-daily and taking diabetes medication to quickly lose drastic amounts of weight, it’s clear that Hollywood’s methods are more than questionable — they’re downright unethical to normalize.

“Heroin Chic” is back for the wealthy, not the working class. Most people are too busy working 40 hours a week and managing other daily tasks. For the average person, there’s no time or money to drastically change their body type within weeks.

American beauty standards are ever-evolving, but its unwavering value of thinness, whiteness and youth always remains at its core. These qualities aren’t easily attainable without socioeconomic privilege. Celebrities have the ability to fluctuate their body’s appearances to their liking because they’re able to turn to a team of private chefs, makeup artists and at times plastic surgeons.

Some say eating clean and working out consistently alone can easily help one fit the beauty standard. While it could make one thinner and healthier, morning jogs and lifting weights won’t change your hip-to-waist ratio or how fat distributes around your body. The standard is so strict that it has lost any meaning or validity long ago.

Beauty, in reality, is not a strict code everyone must follow, as much as social media influencers and Hollywood will try to convince you otherwise. Everyone has a different subconscious beauty standard influenced by their surroundings.

Though some fashion marketing campaigns will make a statement out of body positivity, America has a long way to go before having a truly body-positive culture. Body positivity is referred to as a trend rather than a movement to abandon the existence of body trends as a whole. Doing so implies that body positivity is nothing more than a fad that fashion companies can capitalize on before they eventually fade away.

The top 10 most paid models are all between sizes 0 and four, based on a study by Boston University. Plus-sized models are growing in popularity but still have a long way to go when it comes to being treated equally to thinner models. The body positivity movement isn’t necessarily superficial, but the fashion industry’s commitment to it is shaky and unlikely to be long-lasting.

Human perception of beauty can’t be truly understood from TV and computer screens. Take a look around — everyone has different body shapes. People have wrinkles, back rolls and an odd scar or two, but you won’t find yourself nitpicking their appearance when you come across them while doing daily errands. Chances are, you’ll find that there’s no real formula to beauty at all, just your own preference.

