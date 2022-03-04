Maintaining collectivist ideals in an individualistic society

When I was 17, my parents removed my door from its hinges.

I was struggling with my mental health, recently out of the closet and they were terrified. Telling this story to my white friends always brings out visceral yet understandable cries about the lack of privacy and independence I had while approaching “adulthood.” However, for many minorities who fall under the collectivist culture like myself, this story is one they know all too well.

One of America’s greatest and most notable principles is the idea of independence. In western culture, depending on someone is often considered weak, an idea cemented centuries ago when we broke off from Great Britain.

Capitalism supports independent and individual success over the collective. As such, the media is saturated with feel-good stories about the American Dream: coming-of-age movies about abandoning your family for life on the road, or Disney movies about being yourself despite all odds.

Children from collectivist cultures living in America can find themselves amid two opposing ideologies. It can be alienating and confusing with both feeling out of touch and untrue.

Collectivism values sacrifice, putting others’ needs before your own. It’s an admirable trait. Many children aspire to become the people pleaser for their family unit as a way to receive love.

However, the dynamic between parents and children constantly frames parents as all-knowing. It disempowers children to think for themselves, gain their own values and sense of self. For queer youth, this often means a complete refusal of their identity. In the Black community, homophobia and transphobia run rampant in part to the European ideas of gender and sexuality inherited from colonialism. To out yourself is to potentially lose the only community you have ever known or at least face the backlash.

In a collectivist culture, you are not just a representative of yourself but everyone else in your community. However, these ideas don’t mean we are not loved. Many times, in the collectivist experience, it is because we are so loved that our parental figures and elders engage in this behavior. Their wisdom and influence over our lives are in the hopes of protection.

Historically, sticking together and working beside each other for the same goals is how we survived, and in the future, it makes sense to continue to do so. Collectivist mothers, despite having higher rates of maternal authoritarianism, do not have high levels of negative maternal emotion, according to the Journal of Family Psychology. This furthers the idea that this control is instilled as a form of love and their children are often aware of this.

This also demonstrates that children from individualistic homes with mothers who had high authoritarian control were often insinuated to experience familial rejection, meaning it is unfair to internalize the ideas of individualistic culture and apply them to the collectivist experience. The white-western ideas and suggestions of denying family are deeply misguided.

Furthermore, those who are white in America are safer in their efforts to systemically and socially break away from family in a way minorities aren’t. Collectivism provides support and community, often the only pillars of those concepts we will ever find in a euro-centered society.

To keep these relationships, boundaries are often suggested, but it’s increasingly hard to enforce boundaries when you are not seen as a separate entity but as part of a greater whole. Boundaries are often considered disrespectful in collectivist culture as they put the enforcer’s personal needs and comfort first.

The internalized messaging you get from the collectivist culture is you are responsible for your family’s feelings and that it is best to avoid shame for you and your clan by sticking to the status quo.

As queer people, the question becomes how do you live authentically while maintaining these cultural ties when so much of the world you inhabit tells you to run away. For me, the answer has been to stay. Collectivism has protected us from much, but not without being tainted and warped by European ideas.

Our identities are not meant to be policed, and the only way to ensure growth in our communities is by educating others about our existence. Running away from families that often love us only leaves the next generation alone and disconnected from their histories, queer or not.

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla