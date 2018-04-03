North Texas Daily

Make America date again

April 03
12:00 2018
Is there something so integral to who you are as a person — something you’ve built your entire identity around and you love so much that you’d only care to date people who share your affinity for it?

Is that thing Donald Trump? Then have I got the website for you.

There is now a dating website specifically for supporters of everyone’s least favorite sexual-assaulting business man turned-unfortunate political figure, and it wants to “make dating great again.”

Aside from the missed opportunity to use the far superior slogan “make America date again,” there are a number of red flags raised about a site like this.

Until recently, the site featured an image of a very Trump-loving couple wherein the man was actually a registered sex offender. The photo has since been changed, but boy, not off to a great start.

Another fun fact is that you can only choose to be a “straight man” or a “straight woman” when signing up for the site. It’s almost like there are no non-straight, non-binary people who support this man, huh?

I couldn’t force myself to create an account, so I’m not sure if there’s a race preference section, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was and the only option was white.

This could be bad. Statistically, Trump supporters are older, conservative, white and from small or rural towns. We all know an extremely homogenous group of people with a strong hive mind can spell trouble. I’m not saying this reminds me of the KKK, but I’m not not saying it.

The white supremacy Charlottesville riots might have benefitted from using a site like this to connect with one another.

I can’t help but wonder about the mind blowing, exclamation point-filled conversations and far right Republican pickup lines that go down on this site. “Girl, are you cooked rare? Because your politics are so red, I might get E. coli.”

“I don’t have a library card because libraries are communist, but do you mind if I check you out?”

“Is your name ‘border wall?’ Because I want to support you no matter how ridiculous and expensive it is. And I’m racist.”

I have a million of these so if you manage to join the site, whether for kicks or for real, let me know and I can hook you up. You’ll get so much attention you will soon be swimming in MAGA hats and “Hillary for Prison” shirts.

Featured Image: Illustration by Gabby Evans

