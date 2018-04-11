Make your date nights less forgettable

No one preparing to die has ever said “I am so thankful I stayed within my comfort zone and stuck to doing the same three boring dates with my partner my entire life and rarely felt the invigoration and enrichment that comes with trying new things.”

When I’m on the brink of death, I want to be able to look back on my life and recall all the amazing and impactful moments, all the fun times and all the times the love of my life and I threw caution to the wind and actually arranged a creative and fun date night instead of staying in and perfecting our four-clap “Friends” intro together. Tell me you just clapped four times like I did.

What I’m saying is there are more — and better — date options out there than just going to Chili’s and watching a misguided Amy Schumer movie.

It’s easy to be lazy when it comes to date-planning today. You used to have to literally go to the library and open books if you wanted to look something up, and now we have the internet in our pockets. I think it makes sense that as a whole we naturally reach for the simplest, tried-and-true date ideas instead of coming up with something genius every time.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try every now and then. And in addition, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.

The Texas Discovery Gardens Butterfly House in Dallas is $8 a person. It is so pretty and peaceful inside, and if I may, is great for having your boyfriend take lots of photos of you. The butterfly habitat is kept very warm, so you’ll leave with pit stains, but also with a bunch of ethereal pictures featuring butterflies and foliage.

Painting with a Twist is lots of fun but can be expensive (up to $55 per person). A home version with a few cheap canvases, brushes, acrylic paints and a 1.5 liter bottle of Barefoot wine would cost way less, and would probably end up being much more fun. Just pull up something that suits you on Google Images and get to drinking. And also painting.

Weather permitting, you could pack up some food and a big blanket and pitch a picnic somewhere in a park, near a lake, on the courthouse square lawn — anywhere that lends itself to people-watching and eating sandwiches in a cute little grassy area. A fun picnic game is looking around and imagining what ridiculous conversations other people might be having.

They say each time you access a memory, your brain alters it slightly, like a twisted game of telephone. In your old age, assuming global warming doesn’t have its way with us first, don’t you want to have an assorted pile of noteworthy memories to dig through that don’t involve David Schwimmer?

Featured Image: Illustration by Gabby Evans