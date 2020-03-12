Making and maintaining friendships in college is a rewarding challenge

Making friends in college can be challenging. If not with an extroverted mindset, finding and maintaining friendships can be a difficult task. The best thing to keep in mind when going out to build meaningful relationships is to not get discouraged because building friendships takes time.

There are several ways to make friends in college. The easiest way is to make friends with your roommates and suite-mates. It may be awkward in the beginning, but break the ice by inviting them to go grab dinner or study. Another way would be to join a campus organization or club. If that is not an option, especially because time is always of the essence on campus, making friends in classes is another good option. Asking someone for their number or making a group chat with your classmates works just as well because classwork gets done while enjoying social company.

That being said, be prepared to not have continuity. This is where the maintaining part of a new friendship becomes tricky. College is a time for growth and development in every aspect. Each semester is a brand new one and unlike high school, it may feel like everything is a new start every time a semester ends. Many things can happen with a current group of friends that can deter the overall camaraderie of a group. An example can be a falling out because of difficulty finding a time to be able to properly hang out. In the instance of an introvert mindset, there may also be no motivation to be the first one to reach out either.

It is important to have a social life, in our own terms, of course. Not having friends, in general, can be detrimental especially on a university campus where there seems to be so many people surrounding you, but also not at the same time.

There are many things that can be done to maintain friendships. Communication is one of the most important things to consider. Reaching out and making plans, even if it is just a study session, is an effective tool to creating friendships. It may feel like you are being annoying, but the reality is that a lot of people may be glad that you reached out. I know I feel happy whenever one of my friends randomly asks me about my day. Another thing is being dependable — and that goes both ways. Even if you do not get to build those interpersonal relationships in the small amount of time that you are given to socializing with someone, letting someone that you made friends with know that you are down for anything expands the group of people that you associate with.

Friendships are something to value and even though they can be difficult to make and maintain sometimes, it is rewarding to know that you have people in your life you can count on.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell