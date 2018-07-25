North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ has no right to be any good, but it is.

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ has no right to be any good, but it is.

‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!’ has no right to be any good, but it is.
July 25
18:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is a quasi-prequel/sequel to the 2008 smash hit “Mamma Mia!” Ten years may seem like quite a bit of time for a continuation of an original musical, but hey, crazier things have happened haven’t they? 

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” interweaves two stories. Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, learns about her mother’s mysterious past, which is explored in flashback segments with the expertly cast Lily James, who takes the role of young Donna, who was played by Meryl Streep in the original film.  

But really, I have to just say it. What I am about to confess is truly a bold statement coming from me, someone who did not necessarily enjoy the original film by any means, but this film surprised me a lot. The absolutely craziest thing about this whole thing, however, is the movie is actually quite good? Like, more than just quite, really. It is one of the biggest surprises in all of 2018. Seriously. If you would have told me a second “Mamma Mia!” would come even close to being as good as it actually is, I would have laughed directly in your face. Not only is it one of the greatest surprises of the year, it is also leagues above than the original film. 

What this film needed was a sense of energy and unabashed fun while not being too extreme with everything and thankfully, this movie does just the appropriate amount of all this stuff. The directing by Ol Parker thankfully breathes a much-needed sense of grounded flow into a very hectic, all-over-the-place type of film. I understand this is pretty much a standard for musicals, but this one certainly felt a little too hectic way too often. Thankfully, Parker established a good sense of grounded broadness while not delving into extreme grandiosity the film really did not need.

It is all very well made and the cast just matches this energy to a well-established tee. Lead star James commands the screen in the role of young Donna as we see her past unfold right in front of our eyes. After 2015’s live-action “Cinderella,” I knew James had some serious talent, but here she fully commits into her own and delivers one of the most endearingly energetic performances in all of 2018. All other members of the cast turn in equally endearing performances with Seyfried, Christine Baranski and Cher all absolutely stealing the show when they are present onscreen. Thankfully, the fantastic cast only elevated the already well-made production of this film. 

Sure, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” has some minor tonal issues, but its vibrant energy and seemingly unmatched sense of pure entertainment and fun helps elevate this movie not only way above its predecessor but also helps to establish its own self as one of the most surprising and most charming films in all of 2018. And that’s all we really need nowadays.

My Rating: 3.75/5

Feature Image: Courtesy “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” Facebook

Tags
Mamma MiaMamma Mia: Here We Go Again!movie review
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

12th July 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Top Block Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @MaybornHSW: Thanks @ntdaily for letting us tour the newsroom! https://t.co/tDLr4JYMXG

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Denton Enterprise Airport is getting a second, smaller runway to run parallel to the existing one for $8.3 mill… https://t.co/1w9stlnx5T

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Opinion: “The bottom line is that short albums are a trend as redundant as wearing sunglasses inside.” https://t.co/293aQH3PQ8

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Twenty-year-old Alexandria Reid has combined food trucks, sweet treats and mason jars to create her own personal bu… https://t.co/98m3PPh4G2

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.