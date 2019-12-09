Manifest Destiny’s Child captures Denton and Austin scene through their unique sound

Manifest Destiny’s Child, a Denton and Austin based band, describes themselves on their Instagram page (@manifest_destinyschild) as “3 boobs making sweet a** noise.” The band has recently gone on a 2019 Texas tour, released their album “Rio Discotheque,” and are scheduled to play South by Southwest in 2020. For Austin resident and singer, guitarist, and liasion for the group Carol Gonzales, what Manifest Destiny’s Child brings to the table is a concoction of multiple genres and musical influences.

“I wouldn’t really say we fall into one sound,” Gonzales said. “I know personally, as a guitarist, I’m trying to create a sound that’s new and never been done.”

Denton resident, Bassist and co-vocalist Sabrina Tionloc described the band more specifically as a melodious avante-garde mixture of skronk, punk and funky rhythms. Kaylin Martinez, a Denton resident and the band’s drummer, said the sound of the band is due to all the band members’ different tastes in music.

“We all bring something unique to the table,” Martinez said. “I think since we all listen to different genres, we have different ideas as to how music should sound to us. Luckily, when we come together, the sounds that come out are brand new and harmonious.”

Their first real album “Rio Discotheque,” as Gonzales described it, consists of a combination of old work, previously released on Bandcamp, along with new work made specifically for the album.

“The content of Rio Discotheque display[s] a different sound relative to the time we wrote it,” Tionloc said. “The variety of feels contained in the album allows us to share the range of sound we strive to conjure whilst creating music.”

Gonzales said the group was lucky enough to be recorded and mixed by Lucas Martins, guitarist and bassist for Denton band Acid Carousel, at his home studio called The Candy Mansion. Martins said that in order to recreate a more organic feel, guitar, bass and drums were recorded at the same time onto a Tascam Portastudio. The amps and drums were isolated in different rooms while the three played in the same room, listening to each other through headphones.

“We felt this method of recording would do the songs the most justice, as their writing is very intricate with many different parts and changes,” Martins said. “In tempo, that couldn’t be captured without the spontaneity that comes with performing live and feeding off each other.”

After the instrumentals were recorded, Martins said that the group recorded the vocals and harmonies for each track along with a few additional overdubs of synthesizers, percussion and delay freak-outs. Once they felt the recording process was done, Martins said they met together a number of times before the summer to mix and get everything sounding to their liking, adding fuzzy distortion, chorus, plenty of reverb and tape delay to the different instruments and vocal takes.

“What resulted was the incredibly unique sound and cohesive vision that is Manifest Destiny’s Child,” Martins said. “The album was then sent in for mastering just in time for them to do a small tour around Texas to promote their debut. I can’t wait to see what they do next and hope for a chance to work with them again.”

Though the members still describe themselves as a Denton band, Gonzales moved to Austin in 2018 and from there, the band started to establish themselves in the area. Gonzales said they were playing a show during the summer when someone had suggested for them to apply for SXSW. They figured, she said, that they did not have anything to lose by applying. After receiving the email notifying them of their acceptance into the festival, Gonzales said she was completely shocked.

“It really opened our eyes,” Gonzales said. “It has been very motivating for me personally, because some of my favorite bands have played South by [Southwest]. I’ve been on a writing spree ever since, writing just about every day. I realized that you never know what is going to happen until you try it.”

Along with the band’s success, however, is the very real aspect of being an all-female band within a primarily male industry and scene, Tionloc said.

“Being girls in a majority male [industry], we have to show up twice as hard in order to simply be taken seriously,” Tionloc said. “Instead of dwelling upon that and letting it get us upset, we have incorporated it into the way we work in everything we do. So yes, the concept of the female experience in the music industry is real, however it has the potential of making you into more robust women.”

For Martinez, the group gives her the opportunity to work with some of the best musicians she knows.

“It’s such an amazing feeling to be able to play with women who truly understand music the same way as myself,” Martinez said. “I feel a respect that I’ve never really had before.”

As for the band’s future plans, they are planning on realizing some new music along with a music video before they hit the SXSW stage.

“Music is definitely my passion, and my form of expression,” Gonzales said. “I would consider myself more of an introvert and having something that helps me express myself and pushed me out of my comfort zone is something that I am very grateful for. Kaylin is the best drummer I’ve ever played with and Sabrina’s basslines and vocal melodies are so impressive and inspiring to me. I’m blessed I have the opportunity to play our music for others.”

