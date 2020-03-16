North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Mario Kart has a monopoly on the racing genre

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mario Kart has a monopoly on the racing genre

Mario Kart has a monopoly on the racing genre
March 16
18:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
5th March, 2020

5th March, 2020

Nintendo’s star plumber has been a master jumper for decades, inspiring tons of competing platformer games. However, while I’ve been eager to play all the prospering platforming games, I’ve barely had the desire to play any new racing games. It’s possible that when the plumber started burning rubber, he also burnt up all of his competition.

It feels as though the “Mario Kart” franchise has completely stifled all innovation in the racing game genre. Now Nintendo hasn’t actually patented the genre or threatened any competitors, they’ve simply honed a well-tuned gameplay formula over the years. The simple controls with the mix of random items combined with the unique tracks and vehicle customization of later entries are some of the ridiculously fun and addictive.

It says a lot about the quality of this series’ gameplay when a slightly enhanced port of a six-year-old Wii U game has remained the highest selling Switch game since the console’s launch. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” isn’t even the highest selling game in the series, with “Mario Kart Wii” reigning with around 37 million units sold. So with these massive numbers, who are Mario’s main competitors? 

Well, it turns out “Mario Kart” as a franchise is a runner-up in sales to the “Need for Speed” franchise. I find it surprising then, how I’ve never heard of or played this franchise. Since I was ignorant, I checked to see what other people thought of the “Need for Speed” games. In general, they seem to all have average or mixed reviews, and pale in comparison to the overwhelming positive scores for the “Kart” games. It appears the last game in the franchise was released in 2017, and it’s worth noting that the best-selling “Need for Speed” title is beaten by four “Mario Kart” titles.

Besides “Need for Speed,” Mario’s current competitors are “Forza Horizon 4,” “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” and the Sega/Sonic racing games. “Forza” is one of the most relevant ones being Xbox’s exclusive racing game. “Forza” gets points for not being derivative of “Kart’s” gameplay, instead modeling its handling on emulating real-life cars, using real brands for players to drive. My biggest gripe is how the game seems to be based too much in reality, however, that’s my personal bias, and to “Forza’s” credit, they do have that bizarre “Lego DLC.” But it still doesn’t feel like a competitor to “Kart,” after-all you’re probably buying an Xbox to play “Halo” before “Forza.”

“Crash Bandicoot” seems like the best competitor for the plumber, after all, “Nitro-Fueled” has been overwhelming deemed 2019’s best racing game. It has a more advanced drifting mechanic, “powersliding”, which is rewarding but its gameplay is heavily based on “Kart’s” design. It’s bittersweet how a remake of an older game is “Kart’s” prime competitor. As a side note, we have so few new racing games, that racing was lumped in with sports games for 2019’s Game Awards. “Kart” has such a strong grip on the genre, that DICE gave 2019’s best racer to the mobile game, “Mario Kart Tour,” despite it not even having multiplayer yet.

It seems fitting that the best innovator in the racing genre is the blue blur. The latest game is “Sonic Team Racing, “which tries to change the formula by prioritizing cooperation with partner racers to gain speed. However, this entry has been received less well than Sega’s former racer, “Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed,” which had a more diverse character roster and controls that rivaled Kart. Both of these series are still incredibly derivative from Mario’s gameplay.

The most innovative racing game I’ve seen is the Gamecube game “Sonic Riders.” Gameplay here prioritizes the intense skill and concentration as the player has to constantly earn and spend “air”, which is your vehicle’s fuel. Youtuber Liam Triforce did a wonderful review of the series and he pointed out why this innovative racer failed: terrible tutorials that couldn’t explain the intricacies of the game and zero support for online multiplayer. Sadly, this series is practically dead after the horrible Xbox Kinect entry, “Sonic Free Riders.”

I’m all for buying and playing new racing games, if only there were new racers that weren’t “Mario Kart” with a different coat of paint. The most successful competitors emulate real-life driving rather than the chaotic mayhem of “Kart’s” setting. Mario’s even killed innovation within Nintendo itself, as the racing series “F-Zero” hasn’t seen a new title since 2004 and only lives on in cameo tracks and vehicles in “Mario Kart 8.” Unless everyone truly believes that Nintendo has crafted the perfect racing game formula, I can’t help but wonder why so few developers are tackling the genre. 

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas

Tags
crash bandicootcrash team racingF-zeroforza horizon 4gamesmariomario kartneed for speednintendoNintendo Switchracing gamessegasonicsonic riderssonic the hedgehogsuper mariovideo gamesXbox
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Payne

Matthew Payne

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Read below ⬇️ for everything you should know about COVID-19 in the Denton area and how it pertains to UNT. Need mor… https://t.co/5K1D9EVgQD

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kiarastclair_: BREAKING: CDC recommends postponement or cancellation of gatherings that have 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks. Th…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: Denton County Public Health confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 today. Read more here: https://t.co/xtNcroBjNX

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ZacharyACottam: First case of COVID-19 has been announced in Denton County. ICYMI, County Judge Andy Eads announced a county state of d…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @LizzySpangler: NEW: Denton County has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. According to Denton County Public Health,…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram