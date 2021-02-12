Marjorie Taylor Greene must resign immediately

On February 4 2021, The U.S. House voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments in a 230-199 vote, with 11 House Republicans siding with House Democrats in an unprecedented move. Greene has been under fire in recent months for her outrageous comments, bizarre support of conspiracy theories and other inane comments, such as, but not limited to, claiming the Capitol rioters from January 6 were not Trump supporters.

Greene claims to be ‘censored’ and she will make sure to let you know that she believes this in the most unsubtle way possible, as she donned a “Censored” face mask when the U.S. House of Representatives gathered earlier in January to debate the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. If being censored includes being allowed to speak on the floor of the House equates to being censored, then the meaning of that word may just be a little bit lost at this point. Greene’s refusal to see the irony in this is not lost on any sane individual who understands critical thinking and irony itself.

Greene’s removal from committee assignments should be seen as a minimal punishment for her utterly dangerous comments and beliefs. She should resign immediately and be refused the privileges of ever serving in a government capacity again. Her beliefs are dangerous to society and her constant peddling of anti-Semitic, harmful QAnon conspiracy theories should have been enough to have her banned in the immediate moment she expressed an alignment with those theories. She claims, and believes, that the 2018 California wildfires were started by a space laser controlled by a corporate cabal, that includes the Rothschild banking firm. The Rothschild’s are a wealthy Jewish banking dynasty that have been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for decades. Greene’s acceptance and spreading of these conspiracies only push her further as the raging anti-Semite she is and in turn, a person who is disgustingly unfit to serve in any public office.

As if these were not enough, she also expressed support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before she was elected to Congress. In a Facebook post from January 2019, Greene ‘liked’ a comment on the post that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in relation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Having an elected official like Greene, who apparently believes violence is the answer to all according to this ‘liked’ comment and her approval of the Capitol riots in early January, is hardly a good look to have when you are serving in an official capacity as a Congresswoman. There is an immense lack of morality and ethos present here to a troubling degree.

Green also believes that the Sandy Hook Elementary and Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, school shootings were staged. In late January, a video surfaced of Greene taunting Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg, as she is seen calling Hogg “a trained dog” and a “coward” and that his activism was funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros. With the horrifying mass reality of school shootings in America, Greene’s support of a conspiracy that states two of the most distressing school shootings in American history were “staged” and the outspoken survivors of these tragedies as “trained,” only speaks to the character of Greene as a baseless fool who would rather push harm on anyone she apparently meets instead of having an ounce of self-reflection on how any of this reflects on who she is as a person. Maybe she does not care, but let this editorial be the call-out post she so desperately needs that it is time to get a grip.

These are just a few of the many ridiculous things Greene believes as she is an avid supporter of many other baseless conspiracies from QAnon. She is, quite frankly, an absolute and utter disgrace of a human being and must resign immediately from ever serving in any type of government capacity ever again. There must be swift action taken against her to prevent her dangerous beliefs and values from infecting anyone else.

