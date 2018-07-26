Mason Ramsey’s ‘Famous’ EP is proof his stardom is no accident

You might know the name “Mason Ramsey” from scrolling through Facebook and stumbling across a viral video of a kid singing “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams Sr. at a Walmart.

Well, after flying out to Los Angeles for an Ellen DeGeneres interview, signing a record deal and growing in popularity online, Ramsey has finally done it, y’all: the 11-year-old country singer dropped his first EP “Famous” on July 20.

“Famous” is a six-track, no-features EP that is the perfect clapback for all of his haters that screams, “Ramsey is here to stay.” Many keyboard critics say Ramsey is nothing but a kid with no talent who got lucky. But I strongly disagree, and this EP is proof.

The EP opens with “Famous,” a heart-felt ode to Ramsey’s rise to fame and his new life in the spotlight. This slower-paced, bluegrass song is laced with lyrics that describe Ramsey’s gratitude for being able to pursue his dreams at such a young age, but also alludes us to a lucky girl he’s missing back home.

Next on the lineup is the song that started it all: “Lovesick Blues.” This is one of three Hank Williams Sr. covers Ramesy has on “Famous,” but this was a no-brainer to include. I mean, what’s a “yodeling kid from Walmart” album without his viral cover? Even with the studio quality, Ramsey’s talent still shines and reflects the true voice we all heard in his inaugural video to fame (which now has more than 54 million views on YouTube).

If there’s one song to skip on this EP, it’s “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).” The second of three covers, this song falls flat and is a little too country for my liking. But to be fair, I’m not a fan of the Hank Williams Sr. original either.

Ramsey has two meant-to-be summer country hits right in the middle of the EP: “The Way I See It” and “Yo Da Lady Who.” Both of these take up an up-beat, country-pop tone and were surprisingly mature in technique for someone so young. These songs were crafted to be hits, and I could imagine present-day country kings Luke Bryan or Blake Shelton producing something similar if Ramsey hadn’t beat them to the punch. The fact that these two songs are originals makes it all the much sweeter.

“Yo Da Lady Who” is my favorite song on the EP, thanks to its catchy, ZZ Top-esque main riff and memorable hook. The more pop-y of the two summer hit-hopefuls, “Yo Da Lady Who” is yet another example of Ramsey’s songwriting talent and ability to capture his audience’s attention. If I don’t hear this song being played the next time I go to my favorite country bar, I will genuinely be upset.

“Famous” ends with yet another tribute to his hero and idol, Hank Williams Sr.: “I Saw The Light.” Both the original and the Ramsey remake sound so similar, it’s no wonder why Ramsey calls himself “Lil’ Williams.”

Some people say Ramsey is “good for an 11-year-old kid.” But “Famous” proves that Ramsey is good, period. If another famous, older country singer released the same album, it would probably earn more respect and praise from social media critics. Unfortunately it seems like some people are taking this as an opportunity to be overtly critical of content that, in reality, is good.

Although for his next album I would like to see more original content, I was overall impressed with Ramsey.

The fact that he is only 11 years old shows to me that the only way from here for Ramsey is up, and we will hopefully continue to see him climb his way to be alongside country music’s best.

My Rating: 4.25/5

Feature Image: Courtesy Mason Ramsey Facebook