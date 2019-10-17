North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Mattel’s new braille UNO deck promotes proper inclusiveness

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mattel’s new braille UNO deck promotes proper inclusiveness

Mattel’s new braille UNO deck promotes proper inclusiveness
October 17
12:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
10th October, 2019 Edition

10th October, 2019 Edition

On Oct. 1, Mattel announced that UNO will be releasing a new deck of cards. However, this time the deck will be designed in braille.

The game has brought up an increasing amount of engagement from children, teens and also adults. The rule of the game is to see who can get rid of their deck of cards first. When one card is left, the player must shout “Uno” and play the card in order to win the game. It’s definitely one of the best card games to play with a group of people even though it can get hectic. Just beware, your friends and family may become your enemy after a round of UNO

UNO is a game known for bringing people together, and what better way to introduce a new way of playing this game than including friends and family who are visually impaired?

According to Newsweek, the release of UNO in braille is the beginning of making a beloved game more accessible to everybody.

The purpose of the new deck is to promote and normalize braille in games for children. This gives a chance for blind people to play alongside their sighted friends. Board games are a perfect way to bond with your friends and family and I am sure it will be very exciting to be able to play a game that allows blind people to join in on the fun, too.

Board games should start incorporating braille into games in order to make it more accessible for others. Being inclusive would bring more hope to those who have always dreamt of playing a game with their loved ones but have not ever been able to.

This is also a great learning opportunity for sighted players to learn a thing or two on how to read braille as well.

According to CBS News, in the 112-card deck, the braille is etched on the corner of the card which helps to identify the color and number action. Players are also allowed to download PDF versions of the instructions that can also be voice-enabled through Amazon Alexa and Google Home to make it a lot easier for those that may need the extra help.

I think this is a great opportunity for people to interact with their friends and family that may be blind in a way that doesn’t come off as demeaning. Sometimes when I engage in board games, it does not usually cross my mind that everyone may not be able to enjoy something as common as a board game. I never realized what it meant for others that don’t have the opportunity to take pleasure in everyday things such as this.

Now that I’m aware of the lack of inclusiveness, I feel that more action needs to be made in order to make others feel included, too.

With a design like this, you would think it would’ve happened sooner and while we may not quite be there yet in terms of full inclusivity, the fact that something like this is happening now means that we’re heading in the right direction.

Hopefully, similar games such as Monopoly and Scrabble will hop on this same idea and bring in more inclusive games like UNO is doing. The UNO braille deck is now sold online and in stores at Target for $9.99.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell

Tags
blindboard gamesinclusiveMattelopiniontargetUnoVisually impaired
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Davie Nguyen

Davie Nguyen

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Mizecarter: .@ntdaily Hearing reports of contaminated water at Victory Hall. The water is not up to city standards and is considered no…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
EDITORIAL: The murder of Atatiana Jefferson should have never happenedhttps://t.co/QJKKyrTIrK

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Shows should reach their end at the right timeby ⁦@warofsophiahttps://t.co/UEaPGFBPBy

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Vulnerability in artists is importanthttps://t.co/RdA2fpg3n8

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Older generations need to start paying attention to the younger generationsby @hernandez_m2022https://t.co/cTaAXEZhBE

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.