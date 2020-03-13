North Texas Daily

Mayor Chris Watts signs disaster declaration for the city of Denton due to coronavirus concerns

Mayor Chris Watts signs disaster declaration for the city of Denton due to coronavirus concerns

March 13
18:49 2020
On Friday evening, Mayor Chris Watts signed a disaster declaration for the city of Denton effective immediately, according to a press release.

The declaration will stay in place for seven days unless extended by the Denton City Council.

With this disaster declaration, the city can now “gain access to short-term funding opportunities, activate the emergency management plan, postpone non-essential Municipal Court proceedings, suspend all utility shutoffs for residential customers unable to pay and provide the City Manager authority to expend up to $50,000 in funding to the United Way of Denton County to assist individuals and families in the City of Denton, who have experienced income or job loss due to COVID-19, in eviction avoidance,” according to the press release.

The city of Denton is also strongly urging organizations to cancel gatherings of more than 20 people and residents are encouraged not to attend non-essential meetings.

More information about the city of Denton’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. 

