McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square

McBride Music and Pawn will close after 54 years of business in Denton, the owners announced on Sept. 26.

Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane.

COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.

“It’s a difficult business with a lot of overhead, and it just wasn’t making any sense for us to operate the business anymore,” McBride Music and Pawn co-owner Cody Garcia said to the DRC.

Employees at the shop were informed of the closure in advance. Although seemingly abrupt to the public, the closure has been in process for some time.

“We wanted to give them time to process and make other arrangements,” Garcia said. “The people we have working for us have meant a lot to us.”

McBride was the oldest pawnshop in downtown Denton. The store specialized in musical equipment, specifically its selection of quality guitars. Other items such as electronics, jewelry and classic car parts could be purchased at the shop as well. The pawn shop also boasted more gun loans than any of its competitors, according to the Dallas Observer.

Larry McBride first opened the shop in 1968, on the north side of Denton Square. Eventually, his nephew Glen McBride took over the business before branching out to open his pawnshop.

Garcia, the current owner of McBride, started as a customer and music student at the university. In 2011, he bought the shop with a partner after the death of Larry McBride.

The future of the McBride space remains unknown. However, Garcia and a partner recently bought 2K Pawn & Gun in Decatur, Texas.

“It’s bittersweet because I love that place and I’ve poured a lot of my life into it, but it’s better to quit on our terms,” Garcia said.

A former frequent customer Kurt Morrow recounts his positive experiences at the store.

“As a grad student studying bass in the jazz department, I was always treated fairly and with respect if I needed a loan,” Morrow said. “When I did actually purchase something from the store, Cody was always a straight shooter on the deal and more than fair. In the lean times, I could always count on McBrides to help me out and for a fair price.”

A former staff member under the original management, John Oliveira, recalls his time at the store.

“It was hilarious,” Oliveira said. “I was hired at $5 an hour, but it was 1993, so there is that.”

Now a small business owner himself at Big John’s Guitars, he reminisces on the impact the pawn shop has had on the community.

“[The shop] did afford the community of musicians and friends a place to meet and browse items while sharing stories,” Oliveira says. “The actual stories you’d had to have been there for.”

Featured Image: The McBride Music and Pawn Shop sign hangs outside of the store on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Coralynn Cole