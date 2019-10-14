McDonald’s first plant-based burger is a step in the right direction

McDonald’s has partnered up with vegan brand Beyond Meat and has released its very first plant-based burger. It is made of plants, lettuce and tomato also known as the “P.L.T.” Since Burger King has released its Impossible Whopper, other fast-food chains have taken initiative to make their own version of the burger, with McDonald’s now piggybacking off the latest meatless foods trend

Unfortunately, so far the burgers are only sold at 28 select restaurants in Ontario, Canada.

The purpose of the new plant-based burgers is to help limit meat intake. Many people argue that limiting the intake of red meats can help reduce health risks. The rapid growth with the increase in new vegetarian options is a step in the right direction. This gives vegetarians and vegans a chance to enjoy fast food without having to substitute anything.

Companies such as Beyond and Impossible are the biggest two competitors that sell meatless products. They both battle for partnerships with many major chains and brands. The huge difference between the two is that Beyond’s plant-based burger is made of pea proteins, while Impossible is made of soy and leghemoglobin to mimic meat.

According to NPR, nutrition scientist Frank Hu of Harvard and his colleagues state that there hasn’t been enough evidence as to whether cutting out red meat would make a difference. This isn’t full proof that it actually makes a significant difference since everyone’s diet isn’t the same. However, being able to include a high number of plant-based foods in your diet and consume less processed meats may be beneficial and could also help improve environmental sustainability.

Although it’s a known fact that fast food is not the healthiest food to eat, plant-based foods could also help reduce the increase in obesity. According to The Guardian, a study was conducted that at least 43 percent of people who’s diet consisted of a relatively vegetarian diet were less likely to become obese.

It may seem impossible to wean off eating meat entirely, but the more fast-food chains and restaurants adopt more plant-based foods, it’s possible to limit more meat consumption and help others lead to better eating habits.

The pictures of the P.L.T look strikingly similar to a regular meat burger, too. I think that by tricking the mind into thinking that the burger is meat could make the transition a lot smoother. I’ve had my fair share of vegetarian burgers and I’ve been impressed with a lot of them. The consistency may not entirely be there, but the flavor of the vegetarian burgers is quite similar to regular burgers.

It really has been a long time coming for big companies such as McDonald’s to take on plant-based items, so here is hoping that they will begin to adopt more plant-based items, too.

I think it’s easy to dismiss the idea of an imitation burger, but it’s always important to try it before making an assumption. It’s a great alternative for both meat-eaters and vegetarians to enjoy.

Frankly, you don’t have to be vegetarian in order to enjoy a good plant-based burger, either.

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias