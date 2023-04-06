Mean girl culture is fueled by societal pressures for female competition

While there is nothing wrong with a little bit of friendly competition, women are often encouraged or expected to compete for a man’s attention due to outdated female stereotypes.

The most recent conflict between “Only Murders in The Building” star Selena Gomez and model and socialite Hailey Bieber is an excellent example of misogyny-based societal pressures pitting women against each other.

When Gomez and “Baby” singer Justin Bieber broke up for the last time in March 2018, fans were devastated. Two months later, Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber, formerly Hailey Baldwin, sparking a fan-based and star-fueled feud between the two women that peaked in March 2023.

Fans believed that Hailey Bieber stole her husband from Gomez, despite the two-month gap between the Biebers’ engagement and Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber. The controversy, which has recently led to Gomez defending Hailey Bieber from death threats, stems from the belief that women must fight for the affection of men.

Most women have to deal with a wide variety of stereotypes that set expectations for what their behaviors, personalities, occupations and appearances should be like. Modern society reflects these expectations on how women are depicted in media. As a result, women often suffer from symbolic annihilation, which is the underrepresentation of women with a narrow range of social roles, according to Revise Sociology.

The over-representation of a single type of woman perpetuates a social standard for how women should act, leading women to believe that to be desirable, they have to meet the expectations set by the media.

Like Hailey Bieber and Gomez, the average woman is constantly pitted against other women. The constant competition to set oneself apart from other women to stand out and be considered desirable is rooted in the concept that a woman’s worth depends on a man’s approval. This outdated idea has negatively impacted how women and girls view each other for hundreds of years.

Most, if not all, women have dealt with or been a mean girl, either in high school or college. This archetype fiercely competes and bullies to remain on top. This phenomenon is better known as mean girl syndrome or relational aggression, according to an article from the University at Buffalo. Girls who exhibit hostile attribution bias, which is the tendency to interpret others’ behavior as having an aggressive intent, are also more likely to engage in relational aggression with their female peers.

If women perceive a threat, they will use relational aggression to implement an intrasexual competition strategy that focuses on making other women look bad as a form of competition, according to a study done by Tracy Vaillancourt, a psychology professor at the University of Ottawa.

While being competitive can lead to success and betterment of both parties, the type of competition perpetrated by mean girls can lead to bullying. That behavior often comes from a lack of self-esteem and a desire to bring others down.

Mean girl syndrome originates from the need for acceptance rather than a desire to improve themselves through competition. That being said, this culture of competition is not only unnecessarily vicious but also completely unproductive and brings women down instead of building them up.

In the end, women are the only ones that can break the stigma against mean girl culture, and promote a culture of positivity in which women are no longer feeling the strain of perfectionism from society. Women need to support women, and in the words of singer and songwriter Doja Cat, from her song “Woman,” “Ima be there for you ’cause you on my team, girl.”

Featured Illustration by Emaan Noorzaie