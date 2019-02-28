Written by Brittney Johnson

The North Texas women’s 4×400 relay team made history Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Air Force Reserve Indoor meet in Birmingham, Alabama by breaking a 12-year-old record from 2007. Sophomores Aneesa Scott, Lyric Choice and Lauryn McCollum and junior Artesha Richardson all brought home the new record by running a 3:44.03, breaking the previous record of 3:44.16. The girls finished second to Texas-El Paso in their heat and finished fourth overall.

Although the girls did not get the result they wanted, they were excited about setting a new school record that had stood for so long.

“I was shocked at first by how fast we lowered our season-best time,” McCollum said. “Then I was even more shocked when I realized that that time had broken a 12-year record.”

Scott ran the first leg of the race, followed by Richardson, Choice and McCollum. Prior to the race, Scott’s nerves were getting the best of her.

“I was nervous, Lauryn kept checking on me,” Scott said. “As first leg, I have to cut in, so I made sure no one was in front of me.”

On the exchange to the third leg, a slip occurred, but Choice managed to recover and bring the team around the track.

“I didn’t want to give up,” Choice said. “I just thought about my teammates and our hard work.”

With the fight for first place, McCollum took control of the end of the race as the anchor. According to McCollum, “playing catch up” made her want to run faster and played a role in breaking the record.

The record was set during Black History Month the four African American racers join Wilma Rudolph and Florence Griffith Joyner as black athletes that hold a record in Mean Green history. Richardson said the four sprinters hold this record close to heart because of this.

“The timing of this accomplishment makes it more special and memorable,” Richardson said.

With three of the athletes being sophomores and one being a junior, the team is hopeful of what they’re able to accomplish this season and onward.

“This makes me think about what else we’re capable of for the rest of the season and next year,” Choice said.

Moving forward, the women plan to improve in their personal races as the season carries on and strive to break their 4×400 meter relay record. Head coach Carl Sheffield has challenged the girls to increase their skill from week to week.

“[They have] already begun to prepare for the outdoor competition season,” Sheffield said. “We will return to our basic training for about a month to reinforce the process that allowed us to get to new personal bests and team standards.”

At the meet, sophomore Jaleisa Shaffer also set the school record for the shot put. Shaffer previously held the record for shot put of 14.65, which she set Feb. 2. She increased her mark to 14.82 and finished in fourth place.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green track team will host their first track meet in program history on April 6.

Featured Image: From left: Aneesa Scott, Lyric Choice, Lauryn McCollum and Artesha Richardson broke the school record for the 4×400 relay on Feb. 17. Hannah Ridings. Courtesy.