Men’s basketball destined for March with C-USA title

The North Texas Mean Green men’s basketball team is 16-2 this season with their only losses coming to the UTSA Roadrunners and the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The loss to UTSA was a heart-breaking two-point 76-74 defeat, with the Mean Green’s furious second-half comeback falling just short.

The Mean Green had a legitimate shot to be ranked if they had defeated the Roadrunners, with another mid-major school ranked – the Houston Cougars were ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25.

After this latest loss, I would not have North Texas ranked. The Mean Green should have taken care of business in San Antonio, but that did not happen. These two losses could impact North Texas’ chances of securing a spot on the dance floor in March.

ESPN’s bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Mean Green as a No. 12 seed in the big dance. If North Texas wins the Conference USA postseason title, it will clinch themselves a spot. If it does not, it could get tricky.

I believe that this team will end up winning the C-USA postseason tournament and make it to the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green have rattled off four conference wins so far and can win more. At 16-2, the team continues building on their momentum and receiving contributions from multiple players.

The Mean Green have five players averaging north of 10 points per game. Ryan Woolridge averages 12.3 points per game, Umoja Gibson averages 12.3, Zachary Simmons averages 11.9, Michael Miller averages 11.3 and Roosevelt Smart averages 11.1.

Woolridge is crashing the glass, averaging nearly seven rebounds a game,two of those being offensive rebounds. Anytime you can give your team more possessions, it helps create more looks and more shot opportunities.

Throughout the Mean Green’s history, the men’s basketball team has made the March Madness tournament three times and lost all three times without ever winning a game.

That can change this year and I believe it will.

Lunardi currently has the Mean Green set to play the No. 5 seed Buffalo Bulls. Buffalo is averaging just a hair over 85 points per game, but North Texas only gives up about 60 points.

I’m not saying the Mean Green will beat the Duke Blue Devils or the Michigan Wolverines but I think that there is a realistic chance that the Mean Green will notch their first-ever March Madness win this year. It wouldn’t be the first time a mid-major program defeated a historically successful team.

The precedent is there for the Mean Green to make some noise in the tournament. When you fill out your brackets, be sure to consider North Texas for an upset or two, because it’s happened before. History could happen if this team wins a game.

But look out for North Texas to make noise and possibly a run in the tournament.

Featured Image: Illustration by Jordan Collard.