Mean Green drop second consecutive game to Florida Atlantic

The North Texas men’s basketball team (20-6, 8-5 Conference USA) dropped their second consecutive game to Florida Atlantic (15-11, 6-7 C-USA) Thursday night, losing 57-47.

The 47 points scored by the Mean Green are the second fewest under head coach Grant McCasland.

Junior Ryan Woolridge, who leads the team in minutes per game, left the game early due to an injury and never returned.

“It takes a lot of physical effort to win a game on the road,” McCasland said. “Those guys who were in at the end, I appreciate their fight.”

Three different North Texas players were in motion upwards of 35 minutes on Thursday with a short bench in action.

“They had to play nearly the entire second half as a unit,” McCasland said. “I’m proud of the way they competed.”

Senior guard Michael Miller led the way for the Mean Green, scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

North Texas trailed by two to start the second half, but the Owls ran away with the lead.

“I thought we had some good early looks there,” McCasland said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get them to go down. We’ll definitely do a better job of trying to get healthy.”

The Mean Green shot six free throws, attempting to attack the basket against the Owls, but were fouled a handful of times.

“We’ve got to get fouled more than eight times in the game,” McCasland said. “We’re just not aggressive enough, that’s on us, that’s on me as a coach. I have got to do a better job of putting our guys in a better position [and] a more downhill position.”

North Texas lost the rebound battle as the Owls outrebounded them 37-30.

“When we did cut it short, we gave up an offensive rebound,” McCasland said. “You just hate to fight that close then make those mistakes at the end of the game.”

Currently, the Mean Green hold the tiebreaker over Southern Miss for fourth place in C-USA.

“There’s a lot of things we can improve on, most importantly is getting guys healthy,” McCasland said. “We’ll try and rest up and get ready for Saturday because that one is a big game.”

UP NEXT -North Texas will play the Flordia International Panthers (15-11, 6-7 C-USA) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Miami.

Featured Image: Mean Green sophomore forward Zachary Simmons at the game against Western Kentucky on Feb. 9, 2019 at the Super Pit. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.