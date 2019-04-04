Mean Green fall short in WBI Championship

The North Texas women’s basketball team (18-15, 7-9 Conference USA) travelled to Boone, North Carolina to play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (21-14, 10-8 Sun Belt) in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Championship, loosing 59-76. This was the Mean Green’s first away game since February.

In the first quarter, North Texas led Appalachian State by a score of 22-15 with the help of senior guard Terriell Bradley’s 13 points. Three 3-pointers propelled Bradley into third place in Mean Green scoring history.

The second quarter saw Appalachian State catch up, tying the game 32-32 heading into halftime. North Texas scored a total of 10 points in the second quarter. Redshirt senior guard Madi Story put up 10 points in the first half for the Mountaineers. The Mean Green shot 56 percent from beyond the arch through the first two quarters.

Appalachian State went on an 8-0 run after a 3-pointer from senior guard Grace Goodhart opened the second half in scoring. At the end of the third quarter, Appalachian State was in front 58-45. North Texas was out-rebounded by 15 in the third quarter.

After scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Mean Green suffered their first loss of the WBI tournament.

Bradley totaled 22 points, six rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes. Goodhart tallied eight points, one rebound and two assists in 32 minutes.

North Texas officially loses four seniors following this game: Bradley, Goodhart, senior point guard Brittany Smith and senior guard Orianna Shallow.

In the same tournament where the Mean Green earned their first postseason win, North Texas progressed to the championship, surpassing Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Utah State and North Alabama. These wins allowed the Mean Green to attain back-to-back winning seasons.

