Mean Green fans get opportunity to vote on the new design for UNT's Super Pit

Mean Green fans get opportunity to vote on the new design for UNT’s Super Pit
July 09
14:41 2019
The UNT Super Pit will be receiving a new court design for this coming season after announcing on Monday that Mean Green sports fans have the opportunity to vote on their favorite out of the three design options.

“The wait is finally over,” UNT Women’s Basketball coach Jalie Mitchell said on Twitter, shortly after the announcement was made. “It’s time to VOTE Mean Green Fans.”

Both she and men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland teased the announcement on Twitter, three days before UNT Athletics announced the Super Pit will get a new design.

The three design options are “Light the Tower,” which features an image of the UNT McConnell tower that lights up green after every Mean Green victory, “Battle Flag,” which covers the court with UNT’s green colored Texas flag, and “Diving Eagle,” with the UNT eagle logo in the center of the court on top of the state of Texas.

Proposed design option for the basketball court in the UNT Coliseum called Light The Tower. Courtesy of UNT Athletics

Proposed design option for the basketball court in the UNT Coliseum called Diving Eagle. Courtesy of UNT Athletics

Mean Green fans weighed in on Twitter about which design should win the vote.

The poll will be open until Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m. with the winning design being revealed “at a later date,” according to the announcement. Voting is taking place on the Mean Green sports website and through social media.

Proposed design option for the basketball court in the UNT Coliseum called Battle Flag. Courtesy of UNT Athletics

Featured Image: UNT Coliseum on July 9, 2019. Photo by Kara Dry

Sophie Moncaleano

Sophie Moncaleano

