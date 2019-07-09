Mean Green fans get opportunity to vote on the new design for UNT’s Super Pit

The UNT Super Pit will be receiving a new court design for this coming season after announcing on Monday that Mean Green sports fans have the opportunity to vote on their favorite out of the three design options.

“The wait is finally over,” UNT Women’s Basketball coach Jalie Mitchell said on Twitter, shortly after the announcement was made. “It’s time to VOTE Mean Green Fans.”

Both she and men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland teased the announcement on Twitter, three days before UNT Athletics announced the Super Pit will get a new design.

The three design options are “Light the Tower,” which features an image of the UNT McConnell tower that lights up green after every Mean Green victory, “Battle Flag,” which covers the court with UNT’s green colored Texas flag, and “Diving Eagle,” with the UNT eagle logo in the center of the court on top of the state of Texas.

Mean Green fans weighed in on Twitter about which design should win the vote.

Love the concept of a lighting the tower court, but this design is poorly executed. Gotta go with the classic #DivingEagle — Robert Botts (@robertbotts) July 8, 2019

#DivingEagle no doubt in my mind. This is cool thanks for doing this and letting the fans decide! — Brandon 🌲 Tyler 🗸 (@BrandonTyler) July 8, 2019

The poll will be open until Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m. with the winning design being revealed “at a later date,” according to the announcement. Voting is taking place on the Mean Green sports website and through social media.

Featured Image: UNT Coliseum on July 9, 2019. Photo by Kara Dry