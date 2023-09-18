Mean Green finishes 2-1 at UTA invitational ahead of first conference game

North Texas finished with a 2-1 record at the University of Arlington invitational at the Arlington ISD Athletic Center on Saturday.

Mean Green fell to UTA in a contested three sets to open the UTA Invitational on Thursday. North Texas would go on to sweep the Texas A&M Commerce Lions and the McNeese State Cowgirls in three straight sets in back-to-back nights.

The opening game of the UTA invitational was a highly contested match with a scoreline of 24-26, 26-28, 20-25 and two double overtimes in two of the three sets. Senior outside hitter Coco Gillet led the Mean Green with a team-best eight kills, 11 digs, and two aces. She also added three blocks and one assist.

Senior middle blocker Sh’Diamond Holly posted six kills on 14 attacks for a .429 hitting percentage and led with five blocks. Holly has recorded a hitting percentage of .250 or better in 10 of 11 matches this season.

UTA Head Coach J.T. Wenger collected his 100th win in his college coaching career following North Texas’s loss.

“I’ve been here for a while and I’m no longer a young head coach,” Wenger said. “It’s all about the athletes here.”

North Texas turned the tide in the invitational with a sweep of A&M Commerce with a line of 25-20, 25-17, 25-11. Treyaunna Rush led the Mean Green with 12 kills on 23 attacks, including seven finishes in the first set, to hit at a .391 clip. Junior middle blocker Truli Levy set a career-high mark with a .625 hitting percentage and 11 kills on 16 attempts.

Sh’Diamond Holly finished at .700 with seven kills on 10 attacks, as well as five digs and two blocks. North Texas recorded a .311 attack percentage over three sets and held A&M-Commerce to .079, the second-lowest mark for an opponent this season.

“Treyaunna Rush and both are middles added energy and stellar performances,“ senior libero Aleeyah Galdeira said. “This was a momentum game for us.”

The Mean Green capped off the weekend with another three-game sweep against the McNeese Cowboys (25-20, 25-19, 25-19). This was a win without starting outside hitter Coco Gillett, who suffered an injury in the A&M Commerce match.

“She is a trooper and she is ready to go, ” North Texas Head Coach Kristee Porter said.

During the three games, Holly recorded a career-high .857 hitting percentage with 12 kills on 14 attacks and four service aces. In addition, she had two blocks and two digs. Junior outside hitter Aryn Johnson and senior outside hitter Anyse Smith each posted nine kills.

“Playing against aggressive and high-quality teams has prepared us,” Holly said. “Taking notes from these teams and the quality of the game will help us apply everything to conference play.”

Following the win, the Mean Green concludes the nonconference season 6-7 overall.

North Texas will play its first conference game in the American Athletic Conference against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at the North Texas Volleyball Center. This match will be streamed on ESPN+.

The team will host a “meet the team” event, as well as a pizza party following Wednesday’s game.

“This is a talent-filled roster,” Aryn Johnson’s father AJ Johnson said. “This is a team that is fun to watch and you need to come watch.”

Featured Image: Mean Green Volleyball player prepares to hit the ball against the UTA Mavericks at College Park Center on Sept. 14, 2023. Charlie Shanks