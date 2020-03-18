Mean Green football adds offensive quality control coach and new recruiting operations coordinator

Two additions were made to North Texas’ football coaching staff Wednesday afternoon with the hiring of Steven Haunga as the offensive quality control coach and Mackenzie Morris as the recruiting operations coordinator, according to a press release by Mean Green Sports News.

Haunga, prior to arriving at North Texas, was an offensive graduate assistant for Auburn in 2019 where the Tigers (9-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) finished at a No. 14 final ranking. He also served as a graduate assistant for current North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch at Tulsa in 2016 and 2017, later becoming an offensive analyst in 2018.

While serving as the defensive line coach at Kuna High School in Idaho, he was also a strength and conditioning intern at the University of California and at Boise State. As a player at Arkansas State, he was a team captain his senior season in 2013 and was named pre-season First Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Morris previously worked at Arkansas with plans of executing official visits for the Razorbacks throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons before coming to North Texas. She served as an assistant to the director of recruiting and director of on-campus recruiting in her tenure.

She was a recruiting assistant for Southern Methodist football for two seasons during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, reporting to the director of recruiting with daily operations of the recruiting department.

Courtesy of Twitter and Mean Green Sports