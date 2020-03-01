Mean Green lose another close one 4-3 against Memphis

The Mean Green tennis team lost another heartbreaker Saturday afternoon, falling 4-3 to Memphis. The Mean Green lost by a final score of 4-3 in three of their last four matches while dropping each of their last four.

The Mean Green won the doubles point 2-1, but Memphis took four out the six singles matches. The match was decided at the last single between North Texas freshman Kexuan Zhou and Memphis junior Lina Hohnhold. Hohnhold took the point and the victory for the Tigers with a score of 7-6 in the third set.

“The effort they put in to win the doubles point was amazing,” head coach Sujay Lama said.

Memphis made it tough on the Mean Green answering back with two straight singles points after originally going down by a score of 1-0. When the Mean Green got the score tied back at 2-2, Memphis again put the Mean Green in a tough place by making the score 3-2.

The Mean Greens only singles points came from senior Alex Heczey and freshman Hala Khaled Badwy. Badwy has won five of her last six singles matches.

North Texas will have a break before their next match where they head to Hawaii to take on Liberty and Hawaii over spring break. Liberty and Hawaii have both won their last two games.

Featured Image: UNT women’s tennis players, Alexandra Heczey and Hala Khaled Badwy, take on Northwestern State in a doubles match on Feb. 1, 2020. Image Oscar Lopez