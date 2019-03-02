Mean Green lose to Western Kentucky on Senior Night

The North Texas women’s basketball team (14-13, 7-8 Conference USA) played at home for the very last time this season against Western Kentucky (16-13, 10-5), losing 71-66. For senior night, they honored their four seniors, Grace Goodhart, Brittany Smith, Orianna Shillow and Terriell Bradley before the game began.

“Our defense could have been a lot better,” head coach Jalie Mitchell. “I have not seen 20 plus turnovers in quite some time.”

At the end of the first quarter, North Texas was ahead 16-11. The team shot 62 percent from the field in the first quarter.

Heading into half time, the Mean Green were leading 30-26, but ended the third quarter down 55-50 after the Hilltoppers went on a 29-20 run. North Texas shot 29 percent from the floor in the third quarter.

The Mean Green hit one 3-pointer in this game, most of their points coming from the free throw line. Mitchell wishes that the team ended their last home game of the season better.

“It did not work the way we wanted too,” Mitchell said. “The fourth quarter I would have liked to move the ball more because that is when I thought we were successful.”

Senior guard Terriell Bradley scored 19 points, five rebounds and played 35 minutes of the game. Senior guard Grace Goodhart finished with six points including the one 3-pointer, 4 rebounds and played 36 minutes. Freshman forward Charlene Shepard concluded with 12 points and three rebounds.

Mitchell said the loss at their last home game is a disappointing for the graduating seniors.

“I hate it because I wanted to send them out a lot better than that,” said Mitchell “We got 19 on the boards.”

UP NEXT: On March 7, the Mean Green will travel to face Texas-El Paso (7-21, 4-11 C-USA) at 8 p.m. This is their last regular season game until the C-USA Tournament that begins on March 13.

Featured Image: Mean Green freshman forward Charlene Shepard and senior guard Grace Goodhart traps a Rice offensive player at the Super Pit on Feb. 23, 2019.