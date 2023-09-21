Mean Green makes 3-0 sweep against Florida Atlantic, opening conference play

North Texas volleyball secured its first conference win in the American Athletic Conference as it swept Florida Atlantic University 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20) Wednesday. This is the third consecutive win for the team after the University of Arlington invitational and back-to-back sweeps in the matchup against FAU, as the team won in the same fashion last September.

“FAU did a tremendous job pushing us,” Mean Green Head Coach Kristee Porter said. “These are competitor matches and we had to fight for every single game.”

Senior middle blocker Sh’Diamond Holly entered conference play with a .446 hitting percentage, putting her at the number one spot in that category in the AAC. Senior outside hitter Jayde Harris had eight kills and hit over .400, while senior outside hitter Anyse Smith had seven kills and an even .500 percent and Truli Levy had six kills and led both teams with a 1.000 hit percentage in the game. North Texas hit a collective .385 against FAU with 48 kills on 91 attacks, while FAU hit a .271 with 43 kills on 106 attacks.

“It shows what we can do against higher-ranked teams,” Harris said. “Our performance will really show out over the next weeks.”

Holly and Levy were both selected for the UTA Invitational all-tournament team last weekend. Five other players have also earned all-tournament selections so far this season.

The Mean Green entered Wednesday in the top 11 in Division 1 with a total of 607 assists and 17 with 639 kills.

North Texas has been on a three-match sweep streak and a three-game winning streak. It has put up a collective 0.353 hitting percentage and has held opponents to only 0.167.

Junior outside hitter Coco Gillett sat out for the second game in a row in the conference opener as a precaution. She is expected to return against Tulane on Thursday.

“She is better, she is ready to go,” Porter said. “I’m trying to get her enough time to let her get back out there.”

The Mean Green will travel on the road to New Orleans, LA, to play against Tulane University. North Texas is 1-0 in the only previous matchup between the two school, which they won within four sets in 2013. The teams will open a two-game series starting on September 23 at 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Featured Image: Mean Green Volleyball player Ceci Harness celebrates with her team on winning a point against Florida Atlantic at North Texas Volleyball Center on Sept. 20, 2023. Charlie Shanks