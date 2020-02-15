North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Mean Green opens conference play with a win over Louisiana Tech

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mean Green opens conference play with a win over Louisiana Tech

Mean Green opens conference play with a win over Louisiana Tech
February 15
13:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
13th, February 2020

13th, February 2020

Conference USA play for the Mean Green tennis opened Friday afternoon where North Texas (6-2, 1-0 C-USA) hosted and defeated Louisiana Tech 4-3.

Senior Alex Heczey lost both sets in her singles matchup 6-4 which brought the score to a tie at two apiece. In other singles’ matchups, sophomore Maria Ponomavera split sets with Louisiana Tech’s Ilana Tetruashvili. Ponomavera fell behind 5-2 in the third set but rallied back to win (7-5). Freshman Hala Khaled Bawly swept her opponent winning with a score of (6-4, 6-1).

In the clinching singles match, junior Nidhi Surapaneni won the third set 6-0 giving the Mean Green an overall 4-2 lead. Louisiana Tech would then add one more victory to make the final total 4-3 in North Texas’ favor.

“My match was very close in the first and second set so I was always on my toes,” Surapaneni told Mean Green Sports News. “When the second set was happening, Maria’s comeback in the third set helped me a lot because she stayed on the court longer.”

The Mean Green won the doubles point with their No. 3 doubles team consisting of freshman Kekuan Zhou and freshman Sophia Hummel winning 7-5. Each team split the first two doubles matches with the Mean Green No. 1 team winning 6-3, and the LA Tech No. 2 team winning (6-1).
With the win, the Mean Green remains undefeated at home this season with a 5-0 record.

UP NEXT: North Texas will host UTEP (6-2, 1-0 C-USA) Sunday afternoon, Feb. 17 where the Miners come off a 7-0 victory over Texas Wesleyan.

Featured Image: Junior Nidhi Surapaneni and sophomore Maria Ponomavera celebrate during the UNT vs. LA Tech Tennis match on Feb. 14th, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell

Tags
#conferenceusa#meangreentennis#sportsmeangreentennis
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ryan Cope

Ryan Cope

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Isabel__Anes: Hi everyone! I wrote a story about @FOLXLORICO and their rebranding along with what the org does on and off campus!! Give…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdailymedia: 🎧DAILY'S DOSE: Welcome back to the Daily's Dose podcast. In this episode, join @OberkromJaden, @Nichola95285338 and @tarp…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The fatal flaw in family-focused media 📝by @rachel_m_card https://t.co/i1vExsHAG5

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Artists going solo isn’t the end of the world 📝by @sarah_berg16 🖼️by @JaeEunSUH1001 https://t.co/K9LcuVeWjX

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Valentine’s Day isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be 📝by @sarahbergunt 🖼️by @JaeEunSUH1001 https://t.co/pzrhr5IR68

- 20 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.