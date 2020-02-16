Mean Green softball ends the weekend 4-0 in their home-hosted tournament

A 2-1 victory over Tennesee Martin (4-5) via six consecutive shutout innings by pitchers Ariel Thompson and Bailey Tindell were sufficient for North Texas (8-1) to improve (4-0) on the weekend in their home-hosted tournament. In the four games over the weekend, Hope Trautwein, Tindell and Thompson allowed one run or less in each game for the Mean Green.

“They’ve been great this far into the season,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “When one is not throwing good, the other one comes in and throws well. They all complement each other. You need three good ones for your team and they’re carrying us right now.”

Tennessee Martin opened the top of the first frame scoring on a two-out RBI single by Shyanne Sheffield, where Thompson struck out the next batter stranding two runners on base.

North Texas was held to one baserunner through the first three innings coming from a leadoff single by senior outfielder Katie Clark in the bottom of the first inning.

After a one-out triple for the Skyhawks at the top of the third inning, Tindell took the hill in relief for Thompson. Tindell stranded the baserunner at third to keep it 1-0 deficit from a ground ball to the pitcher and a two-out ground out to second basemen Lacy Gregory.

At the bottom of the sixth inning, Gregory reached on a line-drive double to center field. Senior outfielder Hanna Rebar hit a two-out, two-run home run to left field giving North Texas a 2-1 lead.

“I felt lucky enough to be at the plate in the right situations this weekend,” Rebar said. “Everybody in our lineup has the ability to come through when needed, but it just so happened that I was the one hitting.”

Tindell retired Tennessee Martin’s one-two-three in the final frame earning her third win of the season. Skyhawks pitcher Hannah Ridolfi allowed two runs on four hits, three walks and a strikeout in her 5 2/3 innings pitched in the loss.

Of her 4 2/3 shutout innings pitched, Tindell allowed no hits on one walk and two strikeouts. Rebar led the Mean Green offense going 1/2 with 2 RBI’s in the win.

“It’s good knowing the defense has my back and the offense executes when the time comes,” Tindell said.

UP NEXT: North Texas travels to Austin, Texas Wednesday, Feb. 19 against No. 6 Texas (10-0) in a single game before a four-game weekend tournament in Corpus Christi.

Featured Image: Senior batter Lacy Gregory prepares to strike the ball during a game against the Tennessee Martins Spartans on Feb. 16, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell