Mean Green tennis adds to undefeated conference record

Conference USA play continued Sunday for the Mean Green when North Texas (7-2, 2-0 C-USA) hosted and defeated UTEP in a 7-0 victory.

The Mean Green have been on a trend all season and in this match, they followed the same trend. Every time the Mean Green won the doubles point this year, they won the match. The Mean Green won the doubles point after their No. 3 and No. 1 teams won their matchups.

The tennis team managed to clinch the victory after senior Alex Heczey won her singles match in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 7-5. This was a bounce back for her after losing her match on Friday.

Mean Green senior Haruka Sasaki won her match and helped the Mean Green stay perfect before they eventually finished the match at 7-0.

“I have a lot more confidence this year,” senior Haruka Sasaki said. “We have a lot of depth on this team, and we know whoever is playing anywhere on the court has a chance to win. I’m really happy with how we are playing right now.”

The Mean Green showed some dominance on Sunday. They won all six of their singles matches in straight sets and were up in the last doubles match before it got called, due to them winning the other two.

UP NEXT: North Texas will hit the road next week when they continue conference play against Marshall Friday and Florida International on Saturday. The Panthers are the defending champion of the conference. Marshall is coming off a victory, while Florida International dropped its last match.

