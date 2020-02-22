North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Mean Green tennis drops another close one, loses 4-3

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Mean Green tennis drops another close one, loses 4-3

Mean Green tennis drops another close one, loses 4-3
February 22
21:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
13th, February 2020

13th, February 2020

Mean Green tennis lost another close match this weekend as Florida International (4-2, 1-0 C-USA) beat the Mean Green (7-4, 2-2 C-USA) by a score of 4-3.

The match went all the way down to the last single where freshman Sophia Hummell was defeated by Florida International freshman Francisca Vergara. This was the second match in a row where the Mean Green lost it at No. 6.

“It hurts not to get the win but there was so much growth for such a young team,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “We proved that we have a team full of warriors and are willing to fight for every single point.”

In the doubles match the Mean Green took the first match before F took the last two and the doubles points. The Mean Green have lost every match they haven’t secured the doubles point in, making them 0-4 when they didn’t get the doubles point.

Sophomore Maria Ponomareva and junior Nidhi Surapaneni continued their hot streaks in conference and have now won all four of their singles matches for the Mean Green, and freshman Khaled Badwy lost her first singles match of the year making her 3-1 in singles matches this year.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will be back at home Feb. 27 to take on South Florida who is coming off of a 0-7 loss against Alabama.

Featured Image: Junior Nedhi Surapaneni hits the ball across the net during the UNT vs. La Tech tennis match on Feb. 14, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell

Tags
Florida Internationalnorth texasSujay Lamatennis
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ryan Cope

Ryan Cope

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Kevin Tarver, Darius’ father, disputes Denton PD account of shooting https://t.co/rVJlpx4ZEy

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS AND LIFE: RecyleMania has started at UNT, with the We Mean Green Fund hosting a plastic bag recycling competit… https://t.co/KfoTkeVzmZ

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @babycyd15: Hey I wrote this 🤩please check it out! https://t.co/0pDvHN9ERH

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: North Texas track and field slated to compete in the indoor Conference USA championship 📷by @ColbyZschiesche https://t.

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: North Texas kicks off play in first day of Islander Invitational 📝by @prestonrios_ 📷by @Tzac24 https://t.co/Iqr

- 11 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.