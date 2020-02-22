Mean Green tennis drops another close one, loses 4-3

Mean Green tennis lost another close match this weekend as Florida International (4-2, 1-0 C-USA) beat the Mean Green (7-4, 2-2 C-USA) by a score of 4-3.

The match went all the way down to the last single where freshman Sophia Hummell was defeated by Florida International freshman Francisca Vergara. This was the second match in a row where the Mean Green lost it at No. 6.

“It hurts not to get the win but there was so much growth for such a young team,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “We proved that we have a team full of warriors and are willing to fight for every single point.”

In the doubles match the Mean Green took the first match before F took the last two and the doubles points. The Mean Green have lost every match they haven’t secured the doubles point in, making them 0-4 when they didn’t get the doubles point.

Sophomore Maria Ponomareva and junior Nidhi Surapaneni continued their hot streaks in conference and have now won all four of their singles matches for the Mean Green, and freshman Khaled Badwy lost her first singles match of the year making her 3-1 in singles matches this year.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will be back at home Feb. 27 to take on South Florida who is coming off of a 0-7 loss against Alabama.

Featured Image: Junior Nedhi Surapaneni hits the ball across the net during the UNT vs. La Tech tennis match on Feb. 14, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell