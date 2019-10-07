Mean Green volleyball win first road game in conference play

The North Texas volleyball team (8-7, 2-1 Conference USA) beat Southern Mississippi (1-15, 0-3 Conference USA) three sets to one set in their first road win for Conference USA.

“We came out a little flat,” head coach Andrew Palileo said in a press release. “We just tried to play through it luckily we were able to do that and find our footing throughout the match.”

Junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian went up in the record books and is now seventh all-time in kills for North Texas. Valerian’s 1,037 kills passed former Mean Green volleyball player Amanda Chamberlain. She tallied 14 kills, 14 digs and an ace against Southern Mississippi.

“I thought [Valerian] did well,” Palileo said. “She could have mixed in her shots a little bit more. Her defense picked up in the latter part of the match. I thought she played well in all aspects.”

Southern Mississippi began the day by winning the first set 25 to 20. The Mean Green won against Southern Mississippi in the last three sets by 25-22, 25-11, 25-12. Junior outside hitter Barbara Teakell had 12 digs and eight kills. Freshman defense specialist Aleeyah Galdeira had 12 digs and sophomore Miranda Youmans registered a career-high in kills with 16.

“[Youmans] did a good job of providing offense in the middle,” Palileo said. “She had an opportunity and she took advantage. We are excited for her and I know her teammates are as well.”

Junior setter Kaleigh Skopal accumulated a new season-high in assists (55) and tallied nine digs and an ace. Sophomore outside hitter Rhett Robinson had 15 kills and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Barbara Teakell had 8 kills. Freshman middle blocker Alysha Johnson had three aces and three blocks during the match. Freshman defense specialist Aleeyah Galdeira had 12 digs and three assists.

Southern Mississippi’s freshman outside hitter Gillian Hidalgo earned the team-high in kills (15) and an assist. Freshman middle hitter Kess Krutsinger had the most blocks with two blocks and five kills for Southern Mississippi. Junior setter Piper Matsumoto had the most aces and assist for them with two aces and 40 assists. Junior defensive specialist Madison Lawler had the most digs with 21.

“We have to do a better job of coming out on fire,” Palileo said. “[Louisiana Tech] plays with a lot of energy. We’re going to make sure we match their energy especially since we’re on the road.”

UP NEXT: North Texas volleyball plays at Louisiana Tech on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Featured Image: Sophomore middle blocker Sarah Haeussler and junior middle blocker Miranda Youmans block a spike from Kansas State on Sept. 19, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes