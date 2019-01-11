Mean Green women earn win No. 50 under Mitchell

Sophomore point guard Trena Mims throws up a shot against UTEP on Thursday, Jan. 10. The win against the Miners marked Head Coach Jalie Mitchell’s 50th win as coach.

Junior guard Velma Mitchell and senior guard Grace Goodhart scored 14 points apiece in a 70-51 defeat of Texas-El Paso (4-11, 1-1 Conference USA) to lead the North Texas women’s basketball team to their sixth consecutive victory.

“It’s an exciting time for Mean Green women’s basketball,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said.

This is the first time North Texas (10-5, 3-0 C-USA) has won six games in a row since the 2001-02 season, which happened to be Mitchell’s senior season as a player.

Goodhart’s 14 points were a season-high as she only shot the ball six times from the field. She made 3-of-4 from the three-point line and finished 5-of-6 on free throws.

“We’ve taken it to another level since conference started,” Goodhart said. “A flip switched inside of everybody and we got a lot more focused and a lot more serious about playing.”

Mitchell’s 14 points are a career high, the junior transfer from McClennan College couldn’t have erupted at a better time for North Texas. Redshirt senior guard Terriell Bradley, the Mean Green’s leading scorer and third in C-USA scoring, was out with an aggravated foot injury.

“We’ve always known Velma’s potential,” Coach Mitchell said. “Just getting here and learning a new system, I think her comfort has been growing and growing.”

The win was Mitchell’s 50th career win, placing her alongside Judy Nelson and Tina Slinkler as the only three to reach 50 wins at North Texas. Mitchell was the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 wins.

“[50 wins] feels amazing,” Mitchell said. “The credit goes to the young women who have come into this program the last three and a half years and their commitment to get better. I love where our team is and we’ve come a long way.”

Mitchell acknowledged her coaches for doing their work behind the scenes to make sure the team has continued to get better year after year.

“The other credit goes to the coaches, who have done a phenomenal job recruiting and making sure we get the talent and character in here,” Mitchell said.

North Texas controlled the pace of the game from the opening tip, hitting their first six shots to jump out to a 14-3 lead.

Sophomore guard Trena Mims hit junior center Anisha George on the block for an easy two points just five seconds into the game. Within the next three minutes, Goodhart and Mitchell would both knock down 3-pointers.

After Texas-El Paso responded with a 6-0 run in the final two minutes of the first period, Mitchell drained a mid-range jumps shot to halt the Miner’s momentum and sent North Texas into the second quarter with a 22-14 lead.

Facing a 10-point deficit at halftime, the Miners found some offensive rhythm early in the third period to cut the Mean Green lead to five. However, North Texas quickly responded with a 9-0 run of their own, capped off by a redshirt sophomore guard Callie Owens three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Mean Green a 44-30 lead.

North Texas would never look back, continuing to attack the Texas-El Paso defense down low in the fourth quarter to finish with 28 points in the paint during the 19-point win.

Owens finished with 11 points, while forward Madison Townley grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for the Mean Green.

For their next game, North Texas will host Texas-San Antonio on Jan. 12 at the Super Pit.

