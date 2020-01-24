Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping back is a good move

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently announced they would be “stepping back” from their royal duties and have decided to split their time between the UK and the U.S.

The couple took to Instagram to make their grand announcement stating that, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution, we intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Although it is unusual for a royal family to make such a big decision as this, Queen Elizabeth fully supports Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision as a unit, in a statement posted earlier this month by The Queen herself.

The family will go from being privately funded by the U.K. government, to supplying their own funds, which is a huge transition, but the Sussex’s are confident they will be OK.

Personally, I support the move they decided to make. Being that Meghan Markle is from the U.S., a newlywed and a mother, I’m sure it is difficult having to raise her own family while still being a part of the royal family and all the pressures and duties that go along with it.

There were many reports of Markle being bullied and verbally abused on a number of occasions because of the color of her skin and her family’s background, since she comes from a biracial household. Some of these comments include saying that Markle has “rich and exotic DNA”, their son being likened to a chimpanzee and that the Markle family went from “cotton slaves to royalty.”

As a black woman myself, I find these comments disgusting and disappointing, but this is the world we live in. It just goes to show you no matter what you are, individuals will go above and beyond to make ignorant remarks and see no wrong-doing in it either even if you are a part of royalty.

It takes a man like Prince Harry to stand up for his wife and be understanding of the situation at hand which shows that he cares. His mom would definitely be proud of him. I honestly stan a man that doesn’t care about the opinion of others and only cares about the well-being of his family as well as their protection, and for that, I fully support.

Now although we may not have all the details for what’s next for them, Markle has secured the bag with Disney, as she has signed on to do voiceover work. This certainly shows that she is planning to ease her way back into the careers she had before marrying into the royal family. Markle used to be an actress, own her own fashion line and was a journalist as well. So, sis is back in her bag! You go, girl!

Prince Harry on the other hand will continue to be there for his family in the U.K. and will split his duties and time when needed. The couple will have to provide funds for their own security in the U.S., and the government in Canada has reported that the Sussex’s will not receive any “special treatment” when they make their move.

Overall, I support the couple as they are leading by example, so I’m wishing them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.

Featured Illustration: Kylie Phillips