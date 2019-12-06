Meghan Markle’s treatment by the British press is unfair

Britain’s general elections are underway and Brexit is still a topic of disaster in the United Kingdom, yet the British press cannot seem to get enough of scrutinizing Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The former actress who starred in the popular American television program, “Suits,” got married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex on May 19, 2018. The ceremony was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of the royal family, prestigious guests and millions more as the world witnessed this royal marriage through their television screens.

The wedding was significant because of its inclusion of African American culture in the service. The union of the couple was a historical event due to the fact that Meghan Markle is a mixed-raced woman who married into the British royal family. While the marriage is groundbreaking for many, the British press seems to think otherwise. Despite her keeping to herself, the British press continues to vilify and degrade the duchess in every way possible ever since her union with the royal family.

The treatment that Meghan Markle receives from the British press is incredibly unfair and frankly disturbing.

They criticize every little thing that she does, from the way she wears her hair, to the expression she may have on her face in a paparazzi’s photo. The media nitpicks all that she does. In addition, the press is blatantly racists towards the duchess. The royal family has never had a black woman so close to their unit, so naturally, England reacted negatively to this new change.

Additionally, when Markle was first introduced to the extended royal family at the Queen’s Christmas luncheon in 2017, she wasn’t welcomed in an open manner. Instead, she was greeted by Princess Michael, the wife to the Queen’s cousin, who wore blatantly racist jewelry. The princess wore a necklace that depicted a “blackamoor,” a golliwog-like slave character made famous during the 1800s and turned into jewelry for the white aristocracy. Rather than defending her, the press was quick to defend the princess citing that the princess has worn the necklace before “without controversy.”

This unfair treatment of the duchess hits close to home for Prince Harry and not just because Markle is his wife. Princess Diana Wales, the prince’s late mother was also a victim to nasty British tabloids. The trauma that she faced from the press deeply impacted Prince Harry. Like Markle, the media had a heavy obsession with Diana and documented everything she did.

In attempts to lessen the hell that the press is putting Markle through, Prince Harry penned a strongly worded letter to the media with clear discontent of the poor portrayal of his wife by the press. In the letter, Prince Harry warned the media against their “wave of abuse and harassment” towards the duchess. Even with the warning, the press remains relentless with their attacks on Markle. The Daily Express recently coined Markle as a “diva.” The Mail referred to Markle as “Hurricane Meghan” who according to them, made Kate Middleton cry.

The tabloids constantly pit Markle against Middleton in attempts to further vilify her in the eyes of the British public. They do so with the intention to drive a wedge between the two duchesses. The media should instead uplift both women equally. The duchesses have young girls that look up to them and it’s a shame that the press pits them against each other.

Additionally, the terrible treatment Markle has received from the press has taken a toll on her mental health. In a recent interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Markle was asked about the condition of her mental health and dealing with the turmoil of the press while pregnant. “Thank you for asking. Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she replied.

Meghan Markle has committed no wrongs to deserve the harsh punishment of facing the nasty ends of the British press. She’s a young woman who fell in love and now she’s hated for it. Markle is being portrayed unfairly by the media simply for being a biracial woman who married into the royal family. If the public got to know her, they’d see that she “just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” as described by Oprah.

Markle is a role model for many young girls and women and it’s important that she’s seen as a human being first and foremost.

