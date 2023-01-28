North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Men’s basketball defeats Texas-El Paso for third straight win

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Men’s basketball defeats Texas-El Paso for third straight win

Men’s basketball defeats Texas-El Paso for third straight win
January 28
23:26 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

North Texas won its third straight conference game Saturday night in a 52-42 win over the University of Texas-El Paso. 

Three players scored in double digits and senior guard Tylor Perry led the game in scoring with 18 points. The defense had a season-low in points allowed. 

“We really thought our ability to handle [Texas El-Paso’s] pressure and not turn the ball over made the difference in the game,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “We were able to manage the game and not get pressured into shooting a shot in the first 10 seconds.”

The game was back-and-forth until North Texas (18-5, 9-3 Conference USA) pulled away with five minutes left in the first half. The Mean Green took a nine-point lead following an 8-0 run. Texas-El Paso (10-3, 4-6) then went on a 6-0 run to take a 4-point lead at halftime. 

“We had a hard time finishing layups over the course of the game until the end,” McCasland said. “I thought we had better finishing as the game went on.”

Sophomore guard Aaron Scott scored four quick points to begin the second half. Texas-El Paso stayed in the game and came within one point midway through the half. A 3-pointer by senior guard Kai Huntsberry set off a 7-0 run which carried North Texas to victory. 

“The main thing coach was saying is that we have enough points, so our main focus was trying to get stops,” Huntsberry said. “[Texas-El Paso] did a really good job rebounding. I feel like we came down and we just had to execute, get some stops and we got rebounds when it mattered.” 

Sophomore forward Moulaye Sissoko picked up the most minutes he has played in a game this season. McCasland credited him for stepping up and said he “played great.”

“Coming to the game, we knew that it was going to be a physical game,” Sissoko said. “We had to get our mind right and be ready to compete for 40 minutes.”

The Mean Green outscored Texas-El Paso by six points in the second half. The Miners had 17 turnovers which North Texas scored 17 points off of. McCasland said simple plays and a physical defense were the key to victory. 

“The game plan was to try to make sure that we made as many simple plays as we could,” McCasland said. “We did a good job guarding them without fouling, we got to the free throw line more than they did and we were able to stay between them and the basket.”

After the game, the team entered the student section to celebrate the win. Both the players and McCasland said they were thankful for the fans following the contest.  

“I am just so appreciative of our students — we’ve had 1,300 students in back-to-back games, we used to have 20,” McCasland said. “They make a difference. They build momentum, and when a crowd senses that we need a stop and they can get into the game, it makes a big difference. I’m hoping that it will start to catch on and it can be a part of a home court that is difficult to win every night.”

The Mean Green remain No. 2 in C-USA and will travel to Houston to face Rice on Feb. 4.

Featured Image Forward Jayden Martinez dribbles down the court in a game against UTEP on Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Matt Iaia

Tags
basketballC-USAconference usadentonGrant McCaslandkai huntsberrymean greenmen's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jillian Nachtigal

Jillian Nachtigal

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Cost-friendly Valentine’s Day ideas for college couples📝: Xander Weems - @ntd_kcw 🖼️: Jazmine Garcia - @jazminesg_Read more: https://t.co/CAmUoGkXAL

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Bodyshaming celebrities can lead to internalized shame📝: Gianna Ortner-Findlay - @Gianna_NTDailyMedia 🖼️: Erika Sevilla - @jasperbeeeRead more: https://t.co/SNnv615PEY

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: 4 new anime to cozy up with this winter📝: Max Davis 🖼️: Felicia TshimangaRead more: https://t.co/xeDijDmTwP

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@DentonCountyOEM: The Winter Storm arrived quicker than previous forecast. There are slick spots on the road, & multiple accidents reported. @TxDOTDallas & other crews are aware & treating roadways.If you can, PLEASE stay off the roads!(1/2) https://t.co/lUerXQOkMc

- 4 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Men’s basketball defeats Texas-El Paso for third straight win📝: Jillian Nachtigal - @jillnachtigal 📸: Matt Iaia - @iaiaphotographyRead more: https://t.co/ww8FQPZee1

- 5 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram