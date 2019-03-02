Men’s basketball falls to Florida Atlantic, extends losing streak to five

The North Texas men’s basketball team (20-9, 8-8 Conference USA) extended their losing streak to five consecutive games after falling to Florida Atlantic (17-12, 8-8 C-USA) 60-54. The loss to Florida Atlantic puts the Mean Green at .500 in conference for the season. This loss is North Texas’ third loss of the season at home (12-3).

“I thought we got outcoached,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “I got outcoached and they were more physical than we were.”

This game marks the first time North Texas has had junior guard Ryan Woolridge and senior guard Jordan Duffy in the starting line up since playing Rice on Jan. 19. Woolridge, who finished tonight’s game having played 24 minutes, did not finish the game. He finished the night with six points (3-of-10), five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“[Woolridge] kind of got banged up again and he just wasn’t able to go full speed at the end of the game,” McCasland said.

Florida Atlantic outrebounded North Texas in the first half as the Owls totaled 21 rebounds in comparison to the Mean Green’s 13 rebounds. They ended the game still having outrebounded North Texas 40-37.

North Texas ended the game with a 32.3 field goal percentage and a 27.6 percent three-point percentage.

The Owls used their size and strength to their advantage and scored half their points (30) in the paint. The Mean Green did not have an answer to Florida Atlantic shooting 74.2 percent (17-of-31) from inside the 3-point line. Florida Atlantic finished the game with an overall field goal percentage of 45.1 percent.

“They were the more physical and aggressive team,” sophomore forward Zachary Simmons said. “We missed a lot of shots, but it was mainly on the defensive. We just had a lack of aggression and allowed easy lay ups.”

Redshirt freshman guard Umoja Gibson led both teams in minutes (34) and scoring (18, 6-of-11) and ended the game with four rebounds, three steals and three turnovers. Gibson got most of his baskets from beyond the arc as he led both teams in 3-pointers made (5) and 3-point attempts (9).

In his second game back from an eight–game absence, senior guard Jordan Duffy played 27 minutes and lead the Mean Green in assists (3). He scored five points (2-of-9) and amassed five rebounds and a turnover.

Junior guard Roosevelt Smart was second in minutes played (29) and scoring (12) for North Texas. He finished the game with three rebounds, one assist and two turnovers.

“It’s about finding that balance as a team and we haven’t had everybody together,” McCasland said. “I’ve done a terrible job of helping our team reacclimate to the way we need to play. Period.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will face off against Marshall (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) at 3 p.m. in the Super Pit on March 3.

Featured Image: Mean Green senior guard Jordan Duffy looks to drive against an Owl defender at the game against Florida Atlantic at the Super Pit on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.