Men’s basketball: McCasland speaks on Larry Wise’s decision to transfer

In his weekly Tuesday press conference, men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland spoke on redshirt-sophomore guard Larry Wise’s decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

“Just really thankful for Larry, honestly,” McCasland said. “He’s had some setbacks as part of our program that are difficult to overcome, and he has been diligent to prepare himself as best he can. We love Larry. Our hope is that we can do anything, [if] there’s anything we can do to help him, we want to. We’re excited about his future and completely respect the fact that he feels like he needs a new start. Larry’s a part of our family, won a conference championship, he was pivotal in us turning this program around. Excited about his future and hope nothing but the best for him.”

Wise’s decision to enter the transfer portal was first reported by Verbal Commits at 2:35 pm on Monday afternoon before Wise later confirmed the news at 4:10 p.m. in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to the University of North Texas for giving me an opportunity to be a part of a special program and university,” Wise said. “I also want to thank my family for sticking with me and supporting me through it all. During my time at UNT, I’ve met and grown with some amazing people who have made my experience here on and off the court a very unique one. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out the way I imagined it would’ve when I joined this program. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal.”

Wise joined the program in 2018 and redshirted his first season as a freshman. This season, the 6-foot-4 guard was averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in four appearances. Wise also averaged 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game in 14 games for last season’s regular-season C-USA champion squad.

Coming out of high school, Wise was rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals and held offers from Texas A&M University, Southern Methodist University, Tulsa University and Middle Tennessee State University.