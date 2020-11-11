North Texas Daily

Men’s basketball signs 2021 3-star recruit

Men's basketball signs 2021 3-star recruit

November 11
2020
On Wednesday, North Texas men’s basketball signed senior Matthew Stone out of Kingfisher High School in Oklahoma as part of their 2021 recruiting class. Stone is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports and Rivals, and is a 6-foot-4 shooter who averaged 17.6 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game for Kingfisher last season.

Stone led Kingfisher to a 4A Oklahoma state championship in 2019 and the team has lost just three games total in his first three seasons. He held offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss among other schools before committing to North Texas in September.

6-foot-8 forward Chrisdon Morgan joins Stone as the two players to sign letters of intent on Wednesday to play for North Texas. Morgan hails from Desoto High School in Desoto, Texas, and is a three-star recruit as well, according to Rivals.

Stone joins a North Texas squad which won the Conference USA regular season title last year for the first time in 31 years with a 14-4 record in conference play.

“I’m excited to sign with UNT and I’m ready to get to work with everybody and ready to join the family,” Stone said.

Featured Image by Zachary Thomas, Courtesy Brandon Jenkin, 247Sports

Matthew Stone, men's basketball, National Signing Day, North Texas men's basketball, 2021 recruiting class
