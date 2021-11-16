Men’s basketball struggles to close in loss against Buffalo

After a back-and-forth game against the University at Buffalo Bulls, men’s basketball fell 66-69 Monday night after collapsing late in the game.

The Mean Green pushed out to a hot start, shooting 42.86 percent from three-point range in the first half, giving them a 36-32 lead after 20 minutes. Buffalo senior forward Jeenathan Williams was held to 4 points in the opening half after posting a career-high 32 points in a close loss against No. 6 Michigan last week.

The second half of the game was when the streaky scoring from both North Texas and Buffalo kicked in, with the Mean Green holding a 56-45 lead with 8:51 left in the game, before the Bulls came back, retaking the lead with 3:12 remaining.

As soon as Buffalo began to drive back, the North Texas shooting touch disappeared and the defense collapsed simultaneously. To end the game, the Bulls went 9-9 from the field, while the Mean Green could not buy a basket, hitting one of their last 14 shots, with no field goals in the last 4:49 of the game.

Head coach Grant McCasland felt the experience Buffalo had as well as their physicality turned the game around down the stretch.

“Buffalo was just more physical and more aggressive when the game was on the line,” McCasland said. “You could see that they have been here before and understood how to win the game.”

Junior guard Tylor Perry and senior guard Mardrez McBride both provided ample scoring for the Mean Green, with Perry posting 18 points, 5 assists and 4 steals off the bench. McBride led the shooting for the offense, nailing five three-pointers.

After dropping 22 points last week, Perry was able to get into a rhythm early in the game, which kept him on the court. Perry said that the confidence that he had against Oklahoma Christian carried over into the match Monday.

“My teammates believe in me to knock down shots and my coaches believe in me,” Perry said. “When they have confidence in me, I am going to have confidence in myself.”

North Texas will look to rebound from the loss on Thursday, where they will close out the opening homestand with a matchup against the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 7 p.m.

Featured Image: Senior guard Mardrez McBride prepares to picks up his dribble against Buffalo on Nov. 15, 2021. Photo by Zachary Thomas