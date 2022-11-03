Men’s basketball to build on recent success with new additions

Men’s basketball tips off its last season in Conference USA against Southern Nazarene University on Monday.

North Texas, coming off a C-USA regular season championship and the program’s first National Invitation Tournament, will look to continue on recent success with new faces in pivotal roles.

“This is one of the most talented groups I have ever played with personally from top to bottom,” senior guard Tyler Perry said. “We only played six or seven [players] last year, now this year even the guys who did not play much last year took a super big leap this year.”

Two of those new additions are senior guard Kai Huntsberry and graduate guard Tyree Eady. Huntsberry played Division II basketball at the University of Mary, where he averaged 19.6 points per game, shot 83 percent from the free-throw line and made close to 42 percent from three last season.

“Kai [Huntsberry] can fill the stat sheet up,” Perry said. “He knows how to score the ball.”

With junior guard Rubin Jones out for the beginning of the season, Huntsberry “will share the load” Jones’ absence leaves. Jones is a returning starter from last year who head coach Grant McCasland called “a key component to our offense reaching its maximum potential.”

“I do think we will get [Jones] back in non-conference play at some point, I just do not know how quickly,” McCasland said. “We are hopeful he will get some [playing] time before we get to conference.”

Eady, a graduate transfer from North Dakota State University, joins the Mean Green with five years of college basketball experience. He played 122 games for the Bison and earned a spot on the Summit League All-Defensive team this past season.

Rumors McCasland would take the head coach position at Southern Methodist University circulated last spring after North Texas’ exit from the NIT. Ending speculation, McCasland signed an extension to stay in Denton until the 2028-29 season for $1 million per year as reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle in June.

Junior forward Abou Ousmane joins Jones and Perry, winner of the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year award as key returning pieces from last season’s squad. Perry, who led North Texas in scoring last year off the bench with 13.5 points, looks to lead the team off the floor as well in place of last year’s starters, forward Thomas Bell III and guard JJ Murray.

“It is not about just scoring points anymore,” Perry said. “I do not have Thomas [Bell III] and JJ [Murray] here to do that for me anymore — what those guys did will probably never be done here as far as being leaders, but I have to do it in my own way now.”

Bell led the Mean Green in rebounds and assists last year, averaging 7.1 and 2.7 respectively and Murray led the team in steals with 1.5 a game.

Bell and Murray’s departure could mean a change in style for North Texas, according to Perry. He said, due to the amount of offensive threats the team has, the Mean Green offense will be “a whole lot faster this year.”

North Texas played at the second-slowest pace in the country last season.

“[Bell and Murray] were old guys, so it was easier for them to score in the half-court with those two guys playing slower,” Perry said. “This year we [have] guys that can get out and run a whole lot more and move.”

The Mean Green kick off conference play Thursday, Dec. 22 against the University of Texas-San Antonio as North Texas competes to repeat as C-USA champions.

“Seeing our guys grow, that is success,” McCasland said. “I know it sounds corny, but it feels like the more [the] guys grow the better we always win. We have got an everyday mindset here and it has led to significant wins, but the growth we see every day is what you identify as success.”

