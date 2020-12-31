North Texas Daily

Men's basketball's conference-opening games versus UAB postponed

Men’s basketball’s conference-opening games versus UAB postponed
December 31
08:42 2020
North Texas men’s basketball announced its conference-opening games against the University of Alabama-Birmingham, originally scheduled for Jan. 1 and 2, have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the UAB program.

The two teams will work with Conference USA to reschedule the games, according to the North Texas release.

The postponement comes after UAB’s Dec. 23 matchup against Georgia Tech was also canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program, according to a UAB release.

The Mean Green have now had four games either postponed or canceled so far this season, all due to coronavirus issues within their opponent’s programs. Along with the two games versus the Blazers, the Mean Green have had matchups with Texas A&M-Commerce and Louisiana State University postponed due to COVID-19 issues in those two programs and have not rescheduled those two games so far.

North Texas last played on Dec. 22, defeating LSU-Alexandria by a score of 110-78. The Mean Green’s next scheduled matchups currently are set for Jan. 8 and 9 when they will travel to San Antonio to face UT-San Antonio in back-to-back games.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson cradles the ball through Charlotte defense on Feb. 13, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

C-USA men's basketballconference usaMean Green men's basketballmen's basketballNorth Texas men's basketball
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

