Men’s golf in second place after Day 1 of Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

On Sunday, North Texas men’s golf competed in the first round of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational and finished the day in second place with a 12-over-par 300.

The tournament is North Texas’ first action since last spring when they tied for seventh at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate on Feb. 23.

Making the performance more impressive, the 12-team tournament field consisted of eight top-40 teams from last season including each of the top four in Pepperdine University (No. 1), Oklahoma University (No. 2), Texas Tech University (No. 3) and the University of Texas (No. 4). North Texas topped each of these teams in round one, finishing one stroke behind first place Baylor, last season’s No. 10 team.

Making his collegiate debut, freshman Vicente Marzilio was the top performer for North Texas after the first day of play. Marzilio carded a 1-under-par 71 in round one to finish tied for third place individually on the day. Marzilio was one of five golfers to go under par for the day.

Head coach Brad Stracke said he was impressed by Marzilio’s performance in his collegiate debut, citing his focus as a contributing factor.

“Vicente did awesome today,” Stracke said. “Mentally he was in it the whole round and didn’t let anything bother him. He just performed at a really high level. Very proud of him and excited for him as well.”

Also making his collegiate debut, freshman Diego Prone carded a 75 in round one to finish tied for No. 13 at +3.

Right behind Prone were junior Lenny Bergsson and senior Viktor Forslund. Both golfers carded 5-over-77 on the day, leaving them each tied for No. 29.

In his debut for North Texas, senior graduate transfer Sean Wilcox carded an 83 to finish at +11 and tied for No. 64 after round one.

Stracke said he was impressed with the team’s overall performance despite a difficult wind and challenging hole locations. He said the team is staying focused on the task at hand and not looking too far ahead after their Day 1 performance.

“It’s not about looking too far ahead or behind you, we’re just really into hitting the next shot as good as we can and […] see where the chips may fall at the end,” Stracke said. “Not really going too far into the future, just looking forward to the next tee shot we have tomorrow at No. 1 and just grinding it out the rest of the tournament.”

UP NEXT: North Texas will play round two at Maridoe tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates to this article after the round concludes.

