Men’s golf looks to strengthen follow-through as C-USA championship approaches

Men’s golf is approaching the end of its season with hopes of building momentum going into the Conference USA tournament.

As the team gears up for its final two tournaments, they are looking to work on consistency and mental strength. North Texas has finished in the middle of the leaderboards in its spring tournaments, but head coach Brad Stracke said he knows the team can improve going forward.

“Our good golf has been really good, and our bad golf has been just a little bit too inconsistent for my liking,” Stracke said. “We’re very close to performing at a high level, and we’ve been competing against the best teams in the country.”

North Texas is coming off a tie for a 10th-place finish out of 21 at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston. The Mean Green topped two C-USA competitors in the tournament — the University of Texas-San Antonio and Rice University. Junior Vicente Marzilio led the way, tying for 27th individually at 4-over par.

“We’ve been working really hard, and we realized how good we are and how good we can be if we just put that extra effort in,” Marzilio said. “We’ve been competing against really good teams and putting on a show, basically.”

Earlier this season, Marzilio was named C-USA golfer of the week after shooting back-to-back 5-under-par 67s and taking second place in the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas last fall.

Juniors Tucker Allen and Diego Prone tied for 33rd at 5-over par in Houston. Tucker led the team in the prior tournament at The Prestige in Palm Springs, Florida, shooting a 1-under 70 in the final round to tie for 32nd individually. The team tied for 18th out of 23 overall.

“We’ve been playing a lot better,” Allen said. “We just have to finish off some rounds better, and we’re really close to putting together some good weeks. We need to do the things we need to do, keep it simple, and not get too far in front of ourselves.”

The Mean Green will compete in two more tournaments before the Conference USA tournament. Marzilio said the team is trending in the right direction.

“We’re really seeing improvement, especially at the beginning of tournaments,” Marzilio said. “Several times, we’ve been leading or beating some of the best teams in the country by the first or second rounds when they are literally the best players in the world right now.”

Marzilio said the most important adjustment the team needs to make is staying mentally strong through the end of tournaments.

“We kind of end in the middle of the leaderboards, and those other teams keep on playing good and end up winning,” Marzilio said. “We need to go into a mindset of ‘we’re going to win this,’ and believe it. We came really close to winning [conference] my freshman year two years ago, so we can definitely do that this year as well.”

The C-USA championship will be held April 24-28 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The tournament features three rounds of stroke play, with the semifinals and finals being match play in the final two days. Stracke said he feels good about the team’s chances of winning the conference tournament due to its format and preparation.

“It’s really open this year — the way we do things, we play match play, and that opens up a lot of doors,” Stracke said. “You just have to finish in the top four of stroke play, and then it’s anybody’s ballgame from there in match play.”

North Texas will compete in the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas on April 8 and 9, and the El Macero Classic in Davis, California on April 14-16 before competing for the C-USA title. The team’s goal will remain on finishing strong and working on mentality, Stracke said.

“What we’ve been focusing on the last month and a half is getting mentally stronger, getting tougher, and finishing the tournaments,” Stracke said. “If we do those things, great things are gonna happen for us these last three tournaments.”