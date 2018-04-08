Men’s golf posts promising score heading into postseason

On Saturday through Sunday North Texas competed and finished the Aggie Invitational placing 11th out of the 14 teams present in Bryan, Texas.

“We had a great opportunity this week to move up the rankings,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “We let too many shots get away from us the last two rounds”

The Mean Green were forced to finish their second round Sunday as the tournament was delayed Saturday evening due to darkness. Despite the delay, the Mean Green were consistent with their performance at the invite, shooting a 306 the first round and a 304, and 305 the following rounds.

The Mean Green competed with eight nationally ranked teams in the tournament, fives of those teams being top ten ranked teams. No. 1 ranked Oklahoma State won the tournament with a total score of 869, while North Texas put up a total of 915.

“This week was a physical and mental test,” Junior golfer Ian Snyman said.

Snyman, ranked No. 65 in the nation, led North Texas on the course, despite a 77 round which resulted to be his worst in the tournament. He finished the invite with a total score of 224 to tie for 26th. Junior Jordan Sanders finished in a tie for 36th finishing the final round with a 75 making it his tournament best. Freshman Viktor Forslund finished tied for 52nd.

“Currently we are the top ranked team in Conference USA,” Stracke said. “And we will be working hard to compete for a conference championship in a few weeks.”

The aggie invite was the last regular season tournament that the Mean Green will compete in this season, now all left is postseason play. As North Texas heads into the conference tournament, the players as well as coach Stracke are confident in their chances.

“This week was perfect preparation for the conference play,” Snyman said.”



