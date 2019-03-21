North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Men’s golf secures top-ten victory in NIT

March 21
01:06 2019
On March 18-19, the Mean Green men’s golf team placed No. 10 overall at the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in Tucson, Arizona, bringing home some personal victories along the way.

North Texas finished the tournament three over par. One of the team’s seniors, Jordan Sanders, finished fourth in the tournament, with a 12 under par. This has been his best finish for North Texas, according to head coach Brad Stracke. Sophomore Viktor Forslund shot four under par in his final round.

Despite the injuries on the team, Stracke believes the men are on the upswing going into their last two events. According to Stracke, the team needs four good scores per round to be up with some of the best teams in the country to secure a spot at regionals.

Mean Green is currently fourth in Conference USA, in order to advance to regionals, the team must be first. The team has an excellent history of coming out first if the team is playing great the week of regionals, according to Stracke.

“The guys are turning the corner and are starting to play better,” Stracke said. “We’re striving to be one of the best. While we have been struggling a little bit this spring, I believe we’re on the upswing.”

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will be competing in The Hayt Invitational March 31 and April 1 at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Featured Image: Senior Thomas Rosenmueller practices at the driving range at Maridoe Golf Club on October 22, 2018. Image by: Jordan Collard 

Bayleigh Swanton

Bayleigh Swanton

