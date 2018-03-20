Men’s golf struggles against stacked field in Florida

North Texas competed in the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational at the Sawgrass Country Club on Sunday and Monday in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida.

Competing with six top-50 nationally ranked teams, the Mean Green team placed 11th in the tournament out of eleven teams. No. 7 nationally ranked Auburn won the tournament.

“We are fortunate to have a great schedule where we play against highly ranked teams week in and week out,” head coach Brad Stracke said. “We compete well when playing against them.”

UNT shot a first-round total of 298 and followed it with a second-round 293 with 18 holes remaining on Monday in which they shot a 292, progressively improving each round of the tournament. Juniors Ian Snyman and Thomas Rosenmueller shot under par on Monday the final day of the tournament contributing to the teams improved performance on the course.

“We pick tough golf courses where our players progressively improve their games,” Stracke said.

As the season continues to roll along, after the Mean Green’s next tournament the C- USA championships will follow and shortly afterwards the NCAA regionals and championships will take place. The regionals take place May 14-16 and the championships May 25-30.

As the post season draws very close quickly the team is in preparation for the postseason, every tournament is valued at this point for practice and prepping the team for the competition ahead.

“As a result, we need to be our best each tournament we play especially in tough fields,” Stracke said. “Getting them prepped for postseason play.”

In the John Hayt Collegiate Invitational tournament, the Mean Green were surrounded by tough competition, in which the result of the tournament concluded for North Texas not finishing as strong as they would like.

“We cannot bring a C performance to a tough field,” Stracke said. “We are a physically sound team and know we need to be our best.”

Next up: North Texas returns to competition on April 7-8, when the Mean Green travel to College Station for the Aggie Invite.

Featured image: North Texas junior golfer Ian Snyman hits the ball in the Trinity Forest Invitational on Sept. 26. Sara Carpenter