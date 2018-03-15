Men’s golf takes home first place at Bob Sutton Invitational

North Texas took home first place in the Bob Sutton Invitational, Spring Break Challenge in Irving, Texas. The team finished the three rounds with a score of +13 to par, to win the tournament which spanned from Monday to Wednesday.

“We are all very happy with this win today,” head coach Brade Stracke said. “This is our first tournament win since [October] 2015 so it has been a while and the guys played well down the stretch. We showed our toughness.”

North Texas maintained the No. 2 spot in the first two rounds of the Spring Break Challenge but were able to build up their momentum and rise to first place in the third round on Wednesday.

“We kind of got to a slow start the first day and progressively got better throughout the tournament and the guys performed well down the stretch in the final round,” Stracke said.

Junior golfer Ian Snyman led the men’s team to victory with 14 birdies overall and finishing the final round one under par 70 (-1).

“It was just one shot at a time, I tried to hit the fairways, that was the most important part,” Syman said. “I just tried to keep it simple, not trying to get too fancy, not going in locations that I shouldn’t be going in and I hit the ball really good.”

Snyman was also honored for his performance by winning third place overall for scoring two under par for the entirety of the tournament.

“I feel like I had 17 really good holes and one hole just put me out of the individual spot,” Snyman said. “But otherwise, it was really solid.”

Another notable performance was brought on by freshman golfer, Viktor Forslund who lead the tournament in eagles finishing with a total of two.

This tournament win becomes Stracke’s 10th win in his nine years as head coach at the University of North Texas. The men’s golf team are off to an impressive start to their 2018 season which has allowed them to gain attention throughout the university’s student body.

Coming off this tournament win, the team heads straight to Ponte Vedra, Florida for The Hayt Tournament.

“[Plan is to] relax tomorrow and enjoy the day,”: Stracke said. “Then get back to business on Friday and to work.”

