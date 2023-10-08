Intercollegiate Men’s Volleyball Club sees improvement since the COVID-19 Pandemic

North Texas Men’s Volleyball Club opened its 2023 season at Waco, Texas against Baylor and Texas State University on Sept. 30.

Coming into their first game, they decided to divide their roster into two teams, A Team and B Team. A Team contains players who have played in previous years, while B team includes fresh, new players who have minimal experience.

“We [A Team] did really good, we placed third overall, and B Team, they kind of got the shorthand because they got put in a pool full of other A teams,” senior club president Larry Tiede said. “A lot of our B Team is their first time ever playing like an organized volleyball game so you know the cards weren’t really set up for that but like I told them I think you know experiences like those are like necessary because playing club volleyball it really is like it’s an investment, but overall it was good.”

After their first tournament, the Mean Green saw some areas that could be improved as they prepare for their next tournament on Oct. 6-7 at Texas State.

“One thing I think everyone can improve on, myself included, is communication,” Head Coach Madison Svensson said. “As it’s still early, we are still working out the kinks and with just one coach it’s quite a lot to run everything among both teams. Luckily, we have some amazing volunteers who have been a big help, but there definitely needs to be more communication through the players to coaches, and just through everyone about expectations and how we are going to run this season.

The Mean Green men’s volleyball team plays under the Southern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association with Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma State, Rice, Texas State, Southern Methodist University and Texas Tech.

Prior to the 2023-2024 season, the men’s team hosted multiple indoor collegiate volleyball tournaments with teams throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area to cover hotel costs, jerseys and other necessary equipment.

“The two years prior to this year, we didn’t have like an approval to run additional practices or we did not have certain equipment that the coaches will need for them to run different drills,” fundraiser chair Darryle Smith-Blair said. “It was very much like we were making do what we had, so I saw a need for more money in the club, which is why I had to go with the fundraising chair because I have fresh ideas that could help improve the team.”

Additional income comes from the school, primarily from the athletic fees that students pay for in their tuition, which gets dispersed throughout the intercollegiate sports clubs. Members also are required to pay a fee of $150 per semester, which gets distributed to needed areas in the budget.

“This year’s team feels less like an obligation, people want to be there and it is fun to be there as a team,” Tiede said. “They have great chemistry with each other and a lot of them are friends outside of volleyball.”

This semester, the club has focused on working cohesively, as teammates sit down and evaluate how they can be better as a team. The team has emphasized team bonding as well, attending weekly team dinners and playing beach volleyball.

“I have very high hopes for A Team this year but they need time to really build the connections and trust on the court together,” Svensson said. “For the B Team, many of them are new to volleyball, but all of them are so eager to just be on the court and to play, and it’s very refreshing to see they are still learning […] but once they have it down, they are going to be a very solid team.”

